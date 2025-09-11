© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Horrified': How Florida politicians responded to Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting

WLRN Public Media | By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:39 PM EDT
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Florida's political leaders urged people to pray following news that conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot to death during a campus event in Utah.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, opening an afternoon news conference in Miami, said he and the First Lady Casey DeSantis have known Kirk for more than 10 years.

"He's somebody that a lot of people have a great regard for. He's done a lot," the Republican governor said, adding that he was praying for Kirk.

"What happened today was not just an attack on Charlie personally, but, really an attack on the idea that we resolve these things through reason, debate, and elections," DeSantis said.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon that Kirk had died.

Attorney General James Uthmeier, a Republican, said in a social media post, "Leftist violence is out of control," adding that he and his wife were praying for "one of the greatest conservative leaders of our generation."

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott expressed dismay.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody said her office was monitoring the situation and that she was praying "for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation."

Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna credited Kirk for inspiring her involvement in poilitics.

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said in a social media post that he was praying for Kirk and his family, as did Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez.

"Charlie Kirk is a remarkable and genuine voice for the conservative movement. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family after this senseless shooting," Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia posted to social media.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was "horrified" and that "Political violence is never the answer and my prayers are with him."

"This is a human being — a young father and husband. Charlie challenged us to engage in civil discourse, not violence. Everyone's hearts should be broken right now for this beautiful family," Florida Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills) posted to social media.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican candidate for governor, called Kirk "an American Patriot" in a social media post. "He did not deserve this heinous act. NOBODY DOES. Pray for Charlie."

Republican candidate for governor and former House Speaker Paul Renner said, "Charlie was taken from us by a sick and deranged act of political violence," in a social media post.

"The world stops when we hear of political violence. And it should. Prayers for Charlie Kirk right now, for our nation, and for our politics," former U.S. Rep. and Democratic candidate for governor David Jolly said in a social media post.

Tuesday, the Phoenix reported on a survey finding that during the past three years, violence against campus speakers was viewed as increasingly more acceptable.

The 2025 College Free Speech Rankings produced by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression found that 34% of students nationwide consider it acceptable, at least in rare cases, to use violence to stop a campus speech. In 2024, that number was 32%; in 2023, it was 27%; in 2022, it was 20%. In 2020, 24% of students found violence acceptable at least in rare situations.

During a Florida Board of Governors meeting Wednesday in Sarasota, Education Commissioner Anastasio Kamoutsas prayed for Kirk.

"We want to pray God that his soul be resting right now, that his wife, you are there comforting her as well as his children during this incredibly difficult time," Kamoutsas said and paused for a moment of silence.

Kirk toured the country appearing on university campuses offering debate with people. He appeared at Florida State University, University of South Florida, University of Central Florida, and the University of Florida in February.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

