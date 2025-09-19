Florida House lawmakers poised to take up property tax changes

Lawmakers in the Florida House are meeting Monday and Tuesday to consider changing Florida's property tax.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has criticized the tax for months, saying it's too expensive and means Floridians can't truly own their homes.

But Florida TaxWatch, a fiscal watchdog group, is urging a measured approach, because local governments rely on property taxes.

"It needs to include local government in the conversation to ensure a smooth transition and appropriate implementation," said Jeff Kottkamp, TaxWatch's vice president and general counsel, at a virtual press conference Friday. "We also want to make sure that critical core government services are uninterrupted."

But his group also says property tax increases have outpaced population growth and inflation. It released a report with recommendations for how lawmakers should change the tax.

They include phasing out the property tax over many years, providing targeted savings for senior citizens and only eliminating non-school property taxes.

They also suggest a simple reduction in the property tax and various statutory changes to bring more transparency and accountability into the process.

With all the options involving reductions, the report warns there are risks that "critical government services like public safety could be negatively impacted."

But the report states the options provide a "reasonable balance between the adequate provision of essential services and true homeownership"

"Any reform will have to find a way to hold those fiscally constrained counties harmless in a way that they can continue to provide core government functions," Kottkamp said.

A member of the House property tax committee already has a proposal.

Florida Politics reported Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, wants to replace the property tax with "special fees on real estate transactions, a new sales tax and surcharges targeting tourists."

Lawmakers wouldn't be able to officially pass any measure until the next legislative session, which begins in January.

Any reduction or replacement in the property tax would also need approval by at least 60% of voters on the 2026 election ballot.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

