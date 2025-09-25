© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's open carry law is now in effect

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sally Abrahamsen, of Pompano Beach, holds a Glock 42 pistol while shopping for a gun at the National Armory gun store and gun range, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Pompano Beach.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Sally Abrahamsen, of Pompano Beach, holds a Glock 42 pistol while shopping for a gun at the National Armory gun store and gun range, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Pompano Beach.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier had initially said open carry was allowed immediately following the judge's decision. But his spokesperson later clarified there was a 15-day window before it would start.

Gun owners in Florida may begin carrying their firearms openly starting Sept. 25.

That's after an appeals court ruled Sept. 10 the ban was unconstitutional.

Floridians have been allowed to carry concealed weapons for decades, but have been barred from openly carrying firearms.

It is still illegal to display a firearm in a rude, careless, angry or threatening manner in public.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
