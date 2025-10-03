© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

DeSantis ups property tax reduction pressure by floating special session

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:10 AM EDT
A For Sale sign in a yard
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Property tax funds local governments, and critics worry eliminating or reducing the property tax would limit services.

Critics worry eliminating or reducing the property tax would limit local governmental services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is floating the idea of a special legislative session to cut property taxes.

Florida House lawmakers are already trying to figure out how to reduce the tax. The plan is to vote on something during the 2026 legislative session, which voters would then have to approve during next year's election.

DeSantis is upping the pressure. He's suggesting a special session if the Legislature doesn't get it done.

"We could potentially have a special session on property tax right in the middle of the Republican primary season in July or August," DeSantis said. "Imagine that. I don't think a lot of these guys would want to vote the wrong way then."

The primary election is on Aug. 18.

DeSantis says the property tax is too expensive, and he says people having to pay it means they don't truly own their own homes.

"I think that there's actually ways where you can do a proposal that's going to guarantee a strong stream of revenue," he said.

But the property tax funds local governments, and critics worry eliminating or reducing the property tax would limit services.

While the governor can call a special session, it's ultimately up to the House and Senate to pass legislation during a special session.

Senate leadership hasn't said what it wants to do.

Representatives for the House and Senate didn't respond to questions about DeSantis' special session comments.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics Your FloridaProperty TaxesRon DeSantisFlorida Capitol
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now