Former St. Petersburg Mayor David Fischer dies, remembered as a 'dedicated public servant'

Former St. Petersburg Mayor David Fischer has died at 92.

He was mayor from 1991 to 2001. According to the St. Petersburg Museum of History, Fischer helped guide the city during a time of revitalization and focused on downtown redevelopment and cultural investment.

In a statement, the museum said Fischer enhanced the city's tree canopy and engaged with national leadership to support the city's development. He collaborated with President Bill Clinton and federal agencies to obtain resources for economic and community initiatives. He was dedicated to addressing systemic challenges and promoting civic engagement, the museum added.

"As a civic leader, he recognized and acted upon the need to make urban life more vibrant and inclusive," the statement said. "Fischer's death marks the conclusion of a chapter in St. Petersburg's civic history. His legacy remains embedded in the city's physical and civic landscape."

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Fischer served on the city council from 1975 to 1979 before being elected mayor. The Times also reports he planted more than 18,000 trees, helped end the Tampa Bay "water wars" and came under fire for how he handled civil unrests after a deadly police shooting of a Black motorist.

Fischer was also in charge when Major League Baseball began in the city. The Rays — then named the Tampa Bay Devil Rays — started their first season in 1998.

Mayor Ken Welch called Fischer a "dedicated public servant who left lasting impacts" on the city.

I join the rest of our community in celebrating Mayor David Fischer's legacy and contributions that helped make our City what it is today. He was a dedicated public servant who left lasting impacts on the City of St. Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/La29TLC5Hl — Ken Welch (@MayorKenWelch) October 22, 2025

"From the Rays' first pitch in St. Pete to redefining the role as Mayor, he led with vision, humility and a deep love for this community," Mayor Welch wrote.

Welch added that Fischer was a listener who focused on building relationships. He said Fischer believed in "doing the quiet, steady work that moves a community forward."

"His work and leadership will forever be a staple in our city's history, and we are all better for it," Welch wrote.

