Elections in Lakeland and three other Polk cities will be held Tuesday

Voters in four cities in Polk County will cast ballots Tuesday, in what has otherwise been a quiet election season — with Lakeland's mayoral contest topping the bill.

Four people are in the race to become Lakeland's mayor. They are Kay Klymko, Kaitlin Gracie Kramer, Cedrick Valrie, and Sara Roberts McCarley.

McCarley, a city commissioner, has amassed what's likely the largest amount of campaign contributions in the city's history.

The independent news outlet lkldNow reports she has more than six times as much as her closest competitor.

The position doesn't hold a lot of power, says executive director Trinity Laurino. She spoke recently with Florida Matters Live and Local.

"The mayor is the first among equals. So the mayor has a voice, the mayor has a vote, but the mayor does not have veto power," she said. "So in that way, the mayor's position is much like any of the at-large city commission seats."

Reporter Anna Toms said the city's growth is one of the things the new mayor will deal with.

"We've got this huge influx of people in Lakeland, and so dealing with that in terms of infrastructure and how we manage the amount of traffic we've got on the roads is definitely something that's at the forefront of all of their minds," she said.

Elections will also be held in Winter Haven, Auburndale and Fort Meade. These involve city commissioner seats.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. You can learn more at the Polk County Supervisor of Elections' website.