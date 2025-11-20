Medical malpractice bill ready for another vote in the Florida House

A renewed attempt to repeal a controversial medical malpractice law is ready for consideration by the full Florida House after the 2026 legislative session starts.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted 15-1 to approve a bill (HB 6003), sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, and Rep. Johanna Lopez, D-Orlando, that would repeal the 1990 law.

The Legislature passed such a repeal during the 2025 session, but Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill.

ALSO READ: Florida lawmakers revive push to allow families to sue over adult medical negligence deaths

Under the law, people who are 25 years old or older cannot seek what are known as “non-economic” damages in medical malpractice cases involving deaths of their parents.

Also, parents cannot seek such damages in malpractice cases involving the deaths of their children who are 25 or older.

People who say their family members were killed by malpractice have lobbied for years to repeal the law, saying it has prevented them getting justice. But the proposed repeal has been opposed by hospitals, doctors and insurers that contend it would lead to increased malpractice insurance costs.

ALSO READ: House panel backs bill allowing parents to sue over wrongful death of 'unborn child'

The bill last month also passed the House Civil Justice and Claims Subcommittee and is ready procedurally to go to the full House after the Jan. 13 start of the session.

Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, cast the only dissenting vote Wednesday.

A Senate version has not been filed.