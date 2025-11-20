© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Una imagen del Antiguo Capitolio de Florida con la torre del nuevo Capitolio al fondo. Ambos reciben el sol.
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

Medical malpractice bill ready for another vote in the Florida House

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Wooden Gavel And Blocks Spelling Wrongful Death on Wooden Table Concept Image
ShutterBG
/
stock.adobe.com

A renewed attempt to repeal a controversial law on seeking "non-economic" damages has passed through the committee stage and is ready for the full House when the session begins in January.

A renewed attempt to repeal a controversial medical malpractice law is ready for consideration by the full Florida House after the 2026 legislative session starts.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted 15-1 to approve a bill (HB 6003), sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, and Rep. Johanna Lopez, D-Orlando, that would repeal the 1990 law.

The Legislature passed such a repeal during the 2025 session, but Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill.

ALSO READ: Florida lawmakers revive push to allow families to sue over adult medical negligence deaths

Under the law, people who are 25 years old or older cannot seek what are known as “non-economic” damages in medical malpractice cases involving deaths of their parents.

Also, parents cannot seek such damages in malpractice cases involving the deaths of their children who are 25 or older.

People who say their family members were killed by malpractice have lobbied for years to repeal the law, saying it has prevented them getting justice. But the proposed repeal has been opposed by hospitals, doctors and insurers that contend it would lead to increased malpractice insurance costs.

ALSO READ: House panel backs bill allowing parents to sue over wrongful death of 'unborn child'

The bill last month also passed the House Civil Justice and Claims Subcommittee and is ready procedurally to go to the full House after the Jan. 13 start of the session.

Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, cast the only dissenting vote Wednesday.

A Senate version has not been filed.

Tags
Politics Medical MalpracticeCourts2026 Florida Legislaturewrongful death
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now