Polls open Tuesday for special election in State Senate District 11

The seat became open last summer, when Senator Blaise Ingoglia was appointed by Gov. DeSantis to serve as state chief financial officer after Jimmy Patronis resigned.

The candidates are former state Representative Ralph Massullo, who beat rancher Anthony Brice in the Republican primary. He'll square off against Democrat Ash Marwah, an engineer and Vietnam War veteran.

Masullo is a dermatologist and former Representative for House District 23, which includes Citrus County.

Marwah is a two-time candidate for the Florida House. He lives in the Villages and volunteers at Wildwood Middle High School.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find your voter registration and party status through the state's voter information look-up tool. You can also find your precinct within your county on the Florida Division of Elections website.