This program is helping parents of LGBTQ+ children share their stories with lawmakers

If you have a child who's part of the LGBTQ+ community and you're still looking for your village, Equality Florida has your back.

Florida's largest queer civil rights organization has been a force for LGBTQ+ rights for nearly 30 years. But its "Parenting with Pride" program is still fairly new.

It aims to support parents of queer and transgender children so that they can better support their kids.

"You need a village. So let us be your village. Let us support you and figure out resources. We can meet you where you are, and it's going to be okay," said Dr. Robin Hauser, a Tampa pediatrician and one of the group's new "parent ambassadors."

Hauser’s daughter, Bree, came out as trans before the program existed. And now she's helping other parents through what she experienced.

"I felt very alone. I wasn't sure who I should tell and who would judge me and who would judge Bree, and I just didn't know where to start," Hauser said. "So the fact that there's an organization like this that can at least put you on the right path is just amazing."

Parenting with Pride has a free, monthly webinar series for parents. On Thursday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m., the group will be leading parents step-by-step through crafting their own personal narrative.

Register for Tell Your Story: Crafting a Powerful Personal Narrative.

It’ll help participants use clear, concise and powerful language to communicate their lived experiences to lawmakers later this month at Equality Florida’s “Pride at the Capitol.” It’s during Florida’s legislative session, which started Jan. 13.

The group calls it “the 60 most dangerous days of the year for LGBTQ Floridians.”