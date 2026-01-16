Florida continues to push new laws penalizing illegal immigration

The state wants to further restrict illegal immigration in Florida. A new bill introduced Thursday could hit undocumented workers in their wallets.

The bill is state chief financial officer Blaise Ingoglia's idea. It would ban undocumented workers from opening bank accounts with state-chartered financial institutions. And it would force companies that hire them to pay out-of-pocket for job-related injuries.

It would also increase penalties for undocumented workers. It would ban them from getting worker's compensation, from opening some bank accounts and getting any driver's license tests in a language other than English.

“We must continue the fight against illegal immigration and put an end to the harm that has come to law-abiding citizens at the hands of illegal immigrants who should have never been in our country in the first place," Ingoglia said. "With this legislation, we will build on Florida’s strong stance against illegal immigration, and we will create even more deterrents for illegal immigrants trying to enter our state."

Bills have been filed by Sen. Jonathan Martin of Fort Myers as Senate Bill 1380 and by Rep. Berny Jacques of Pinellas County as House Bill 1307.

Here's some of the key proposals:



Prohibits all commercial driving license pre-licensing instruction, testing, and licensing procedures from being given in any other language than English.



Removes undocumented workers as covered employees in the Workers’ Compensation statute.



Forces any company that hires undocumented workers to pay out-of-pocket for any injuries.



Requires companies to use E-Verify to submit a Worker’s Compensation claim.



Prohibits undocumented workers from receiving any license issued by the Department of Financial Services.



Stops undocumented workers IDs from being used to create bank accounts with a state chartered financial institution and for cashier’s checks.



Bans undocumented workers from benefiting from Down Payment Assistance programs and silent second home mortgage programs.



Forces undocumented workers' insurance companies to accept fault if they are involved in a car accident in Florida.

During a news conference in Winter Haven, Ingoglia also rewarded several law enforcement offices for helping federal immigration enforcement.

"We have a network that flows through local governments through the state government in partnership with the federal government that we will arrest you and we will deport you, because the first rule of government is to keep the people safe.," he said.

The Florida Channel The sheriffs of Hernando, Sarasota, Pasco and Polk counties received checks, as well as the Port Richey Police Department

Those agencies signed an agreement with ICE to help with federal immigration enforcement. It has aroused some opposition over concerns about racial profiling in some communities.

One of the checks was given to Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.

"We're going after the worst of the worst in every community. We're going after people who are committing crimes, but then we're also these people are here illegally," Nocco said. "These are crimes that should never have occurred. These are victims that should never have been victimized, and these are the people that should have never been in this country."

The largest check of more than $1 million went to the Polk Sheriff's Office.

