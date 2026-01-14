Sarasota School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler wants district to collaborate with ICE

The chair of the Sarasota County School Board, Bridget Ziegler, wants the school district and its police to pledge their support for federal agents — including those from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

She placed the issue on the agenda for the school board meeting on Tuesday, as emotions run high nationally in the wake of a federal agent's fatal shooting of 37-year-old mom of three, Renee Good, in Minneapolis last week.

The five-member board contains three conservatives, including Ziegler, who was one of the original co-founders of the conservative group, Moms for Liberty.

On her Facebook page, Ziegler said the resolution was in response to another school board member's presence at an anti-ICE rally, apparently referring to member Tom Edwards, though she did not mention him by name.

"Our most liberal School Board Member headlined the anti-ICE political rally in downtown Sarasota this past weekend, delivering wild claims that have confused and angered many in our community. Following this political charade, it’s time to set the record straight," Ziegler wrote.

In response, a Facebook page maintained by Edwards posted: "A scandalized board chair ought not judge how their colleagues spend their personal time."

Ziegler made national headlines in 2023 when her husband, once the chair of Florida's Republican party, faced accusations of rape by a woman who had agreed to a threesome with the Zieglers. According to police reports, Bridget was unable to attend. Her husband visited the woman anyway and recorded a portion of their sexual encounter. The accuser later said she was too intoxicated to remember if she consented or not.

No rape or video voyeurism charges were filed against Christian Ziegler. He was ousted from his position in the state GOP. Bridget faced calls to resign from her school board post but refused. She has remained on the school board and was named chair in November 2025.

Gov. DeSantis with Christian and Bridget Ziegler.

The Zieglers are now suing the City of Sarasota and two detectives involved in their case in federal court for “deliberate and egregious” violations of the Zieglers’ rights, saying search warrants executed were "excessively overbroad."

- Cooperate and collaborate -

Ziegler posted the draft resolution on ICE to her Facebook page on Jan. 13, and the resolution also appears on the school board's agenda for Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

It would commit the school board and school police to "full cooperation and collaboration with law enforcement," including ICE and the FBI. It also "reaffirms... that schools are not a safe harbor for criminals."

The Democratic Women's Club of Sarasota urged supporters to come to Tuesday's school board and sign up to speak.

"She's saying no safe haven for students or faculty. She's saying ICE terror can storm any Sarasota County School.

We're saying NO WAY," the group said in a social media post.

Asked for comment, the Sarasota school district said "there has been no change in the way Sarasota County Schools work with any law enforcement agency," according to an email from school spokesman Craig Maniglia.

"The below statement is not in response to any School Board member's actions," Maniglia added.

The statement from Superintendent Terry Connor reiterated that Sarasota schools comply with any lawful requests from federal agents, like other districts, and do not keep records on students' immigration status.

Below is the full statement:

We understand that recent discussions about immigration enforcement may raise concerns among our community. We want to assure all families that our primary focus has always been on the safety and education of every student entrusted to our care. It is crucial to approach this topic calmly and avoid unnecessary alarm and anxiety.

Following current standard operating procedures, we will:

· · Continue to Provide a Safe Learning Environment: Our schools are places where students and staff can concentrate on learning. We are committed to fostering an atmosphere of trust, respect, and inclusivity for all students and staff.

· · Continue to Adhere to Privacy Laws: We keep student records and personally identifiable information in strict compliance with relevant privacy regulations. We do not keep information related to students' immigration status.

· · Continue to Comply with Lawful Requests: If we receive a legitimate legal order or subpoena, we will fulfill our legal obligations. If any updates or further guidance are issued at the state or federal level, we will review those directives promptly and communicate any implications for our schools and communities.