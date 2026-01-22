© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Bill moving through Florida Senate addresses food waste in schools

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:57 PM EST
FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.
Lisa Rathke/AP
FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.

Florida Senate Bill 1464 allows schools to partner with local food banks or nonprofits to recover and redistribute edible cafeteria food.

Environmentalists say that Florida schools throw away enormous amounts of food each day while families across the state struggle with food insecurity. Now a bill making its way through the state legislature seeks to address that food waste.

The bill, which is sponsored by Republican State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral, also prioritizes student health by reducing reliance on single-use plastics. Those plastics break down into microplastics that children could ingest.

Research shows that micro-plastics can accumulate in the body, disrupting the endocrine system and affecting growth and sexual development.

READ MORE: 10 issues to watch during the 2026 Florida legislative session

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
