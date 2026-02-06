Human rights groups issue travel warning for tourists coming to Florida

A coalition of human rights groups are warning tourists about intense immigration enforcement in Florida, pointing to incidents where U.S. citizens and people with valid visas were detained and, in some cases, deported.

The groups include ACLU of Florida, Florida Immigrant Coalition, American Friends Service Committee, Family Action Network Movement and Semillas de Colombia.

The warning comes ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which has seven matches scheduled in Miami in June and July.

"We're not here to spread fear or panic, but just so that visitors are making informed decisions," said Dariel Gomez, statewide organizer for ACLU of Florida.

On the social media platform X, Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the move as a stunt pulled by "left-wing groups."

"They are promoting a leftist agenda and are mad that Florida is beating them on the issues," DeSantis wrote.

Gomez said the coalition wants FIFA officials to confirm that immigration enforcement will not take place in or around the games.

"But if they don't, then it's our responsibility to make sure that we are informing those families of those risks if FIFA doesn't want to step up," said Gomez.

In a press release, the coalition described how a Mexican tourist on a valid tourist visa was detained during a traffic stop in Orlando and sent to the Everglades detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz.

Carlos Gonzalez Meza spent 10 days in the detention center and was transferred to Miami's Krome Detention Center, then to Brownsville, Texas. Eventually, he returned to his home country.

In another case, a U.S. citizen from Georgia, Juan Carlos Lopez, was placed on an ICE hold after Florida Highway Patrol stopped the car he was in.

Carlos Lopez's case drew national attention. He was eventually released after his mother showed the judge his state identification, birth certificate and social security card.

"It extends to beyond just folks that may be undocumented or may overstay a tourist visa," said Gomez.

In Florida, state and local law enforcement agencies are required to aid federal immigration agents through the 287(g) agreement.

State law mandated all sheriff's offices to sign onto the contract. And while city police do not have the same requirement, many city police departments have signed on.

The level of cooperation with federal immigration agents, Gomez said, heightens the risk for people in Florida.

"A state that is enabling racial profiling and secret police tactics and masked enforcement cannot promise protections to its visitors," said Gomez.

Gomez pointed to comments made by NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier, who said federal immigration agents would not be present at the Super Bowl taking place in Santa Clara, California Sunday.

However, some are skeptical that is the case.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter supported calls for fans to stay away from the U.S. for the World Cup because of the Trump administration's conduct.