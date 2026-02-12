Florida bill would allow high school coaches to pay for players' food and travel

A proposal to allow high school sports coaches to pay, out of their own pockets, for players' food and travel is now ready to go before the Florida Senate.

The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday backed a measure (SB 178) directing the Florida High School Athletic Association to adopt bylaws that would allow coaches to support the welfare of students through personal funds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Teddy Bridgewater signed to play with the Bucs a few weeks after he was suspended from his voluntary coaching position at Miami Northwestern.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said his proposal is to "protect good active coaches who are stepping up to support student athletes, not to create loopholes for recruiting."

Coaches would be able to spend up to $15,000 a year per team to help players in need of food, transportation or recovery services.

Coaches would have to report the spending, and the money couldn't be used for recruiting.

In July, Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas called for more flexibility for coaches after Teddy Bridgewater, a longtime NFL quarterback, was suspended from his voluntary coaching position at Miami Northwestern Senior High School for assisting students through Uber rides, meals and branded gear.

A few weeks later, Bridgewater signed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The House version (HB 1253) has cleared two committees without opposition and awaits an appearance before the State Affairs Committee.

