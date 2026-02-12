© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Una imagen del Antiguo Capitolio de Florida con la torre del nuevo Capitolio al fondo. Ambos reciben el sol.
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

Florida bill would allow high school coaches to pay for players' food and travel

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
football players in black uniforms with gold stripes line up on a green football field in the background is a long black banner with the words 'high school'
Rick Mayer
/
WUSF
High school coaches would be able to spend up to $15,000 a year per team. They would have to report the spending, and the money couldn’t be used for recruiting.

The proposal comes after Teddy Bridgewater was suspended from his voluntary coaching position at Miami Northwestern for assisting students through Uber rides, meals and branded gear.

A proposal to allow high school sports coaches to pay, out of their own pockets, for players' food and travel is now ready to go before the Florida Senate.

The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday backed a measure (SB 178) directing the Florida High School Athletic Association to adopt bylaws that would allow coaches to support the welfare of students through personal funds.

Teddy Bridgewater signed to play with the Bucs a few weeks after he was suspended from his voluntary coaching position at Miami Northwestern.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Teddy Bridgewater signed to play with the Bucs a few weeks after he was suspended from his voluntary coaching position at Miami Northwestern.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said his proposal is to "protect good active coaches who are stepping up to support student athletes, not to create loopholes for recruiting."

Coaches would be able to spend up to $15,000 a year per team to help players in need of food, transportation or recovery services.

Coaches would have to report the spending, and the money couldn't be used for recruiting.

In July, Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas called for more flexibility for coaches after Teddy Bridgewater, a longtime NFL quarterback, was suspended from his voluntary coaching position at Miami Northwestern Senior High School for assisting students through Uber rides, meals and branded gear.

A few weeks later, Bridgewater signed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The House version (HB 1253) has cleared two committees without opposition and awaits an appearance before the State Affairs Committee.

Copyright 2026 WFSU
Tags
Politics FHSAAStudent Athlete2026 Florida LegislatureTampa Bay BuccaneersHigh School SportsHigh School Athletes
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now