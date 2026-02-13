© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

House panel OKs lawsuits against vaccine makers over advertisements

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published February 13, 2026 at 12:30 AM EST
Health worker extracts coronavirus vaccine from a vial with a syringe in the foreground. Female patient in the background with her sleeve pulled up to expose her arm.
Shi
/
stock.adobe.com

The measure would let people sue vaccine manufacturers if the drugs advertised in the state harm them.

The Florida House Civil Justice & Claims Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would let people sue vaccine manufacturers if the drugs advertised in the state harm them.

Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, sponsored the proposal (HB 339), which would give someone who was harmed after receiving a vaccine up to three years to sue the manufacturer in civil court if that manufacturer advertised the drug in Florida.

The bill defines advertising as the traditional methods of radio, TV and print ads, but also direct-to-consumer methods, such as product placement, social media ads and paid influencers.

Courts could award prevailing claimants actual damages, costs and attorney fees, according to the measure.

“Decades ago, the federal government largely shielded vaccine manufacturers from liability,” Miller said. “In exchange, it established two no-fault courts where the vaccine-injured could seek remedy.”

Those are the Court of Federal Claims and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

But those courts are “wholly inadequate,” Miller added, because vaccine-injured people often go uncompensated or inadequately compensated, forcing them to go on Medicare or Medicaid. The bill would give them an easier recourse, Miller said.

Retired anesthesiologist Dr. Nancy Staats took issue with the bill, saying federal laws prevent the state from addressing such issues.

“I implore you to stop this effort to malign vaccines, which save lives,” said Staats.

The bill comes amid widespread debate about vaccines, including Florida health officials looking to do away with certain vaccination mandates for school children.

The House bill has two more committee hearings scheduled.

The Senate version (SB 408) has two more committee hearings in that chamber, too.
Tags
Politics 2026 Florida LegislatureVaccinesdrug manufacturersPharmaceuticalspharmaceutical companyadvertisementprescription drug advertisingdrug ads
News Service of Florida
