Tampa City Councilman Bill Carlson joins crowded mayor's race

In a family-style video with his three sons, Tampa City Councilman Bill Carlson announced he's running to lead the city.

Carlson filed the campaign paperwork with the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office to enter the 2027 mayoral race.

He's facing 10 other candidates — including former two-term mayor Bob Buckhorn. The municipal election takes place March 2 with a runoff — if needed — eight weeks later.

Mayor Jane Castor leaves office May 1, 2027, because of term limits.

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Carlson was elected to the council's District 4 seat, representing South Tampa, in 2019 and won reelection in 2023.

He said he's running for mayor to "bring good government back to the people of Tampa."

Carlson, 58, said good government is measured by how well people are prospering. He said this mayoral race is a "fundamental choice about whether Tampa will be managed with the discipline, transparency and competence its residents deserve."

Carlson, president of the public relations firm Tucker/Hall, outlined his vision on his campaign website.

He said property tax revenues are at a record high, yet the city still "struggles to deliver basic services. He said this is a management problem — not a revenue issue. He said the city needs to "modernize" how it uses tax dollars.

YouTube screengrab from Bill Carlson's campaign video Carlson boasts over 30 years of experience advising global companies, entrepreneurs and civic organizations. He earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Tampa and master's degree in public administration from the Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

The councilor said each neighborhood has its own plan and knows what it needs. His view is city hall should follow the people's lead and make what's needed possible.

"Good government is invisible. You don't think about it. You just feel it — in safer streets, better jobs, faster permits, stronger neighborhoods. When the system works, everything works. Fixing that system is exactly what I'm running to do," Carlson said.

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The political committee Friends of Bill Carlson has raised more than $34,350 since it opened in March, according to the state Division of Elections. That puts him second in the crowded field, but far behind the $1.8 billion raised by Buckhorn before he even entered the race Monday.

He is the second member of city council in the race, following Linda Hurtak, who has raised nearly $15,000 since filing Feb. 23.

Other candidates include Taryn Sabia, Ryan J. Edwards, Anthony Gilbert Jr., Gary Hartfield, Alan Jared Henderson, Julie Magill, Tres L. Rodmon and Reginald B. Strachan.

Prior to joining Tucker/Hall in 1994, Carlson worked in Singapore for four years with a market consulting company. The Sebring native boasts over 30 years of experience advising global companies, entrepreneurs and civic organizations.

He earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Tampa in 1988 and master's degree in public administration from the Harvard's Kennedy School of Government in 1999.

In his video, Carlson said that the government doesn't need to build everything, but there is a need for strong city leaders to be partners.

"I'm running for mayor for the little guys — not the establishment," Carlson said while pointing to his sons.