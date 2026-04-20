AG Uthmeier peppered with questions about firings, Hope Florida at Tampa Tiger Bay Club

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was peppered with questions Friday at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

One of those questions was why the Gov. Ron DeSantis fired state attorneys Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell — who are Democrats — for choosing not to enforce certain laws, and why Uthmeier shouldn't be fired as well.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Uthmeier said he would not enforce dozens of state laws he says were “race-based.” The Republican defended himself as upholding the Constitution.

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"They were picking and choosing what laws to enforce based on their own policy preferences, not based on any question about constitutionality or legality," Uthmeier told the crowd. "Mr. Warren's decision to blanket policy, not enforce certain laws, there was no question about the legality of those laws, where you see local officials that say we don't want to enforce these immigration laws. There's no question."

Uthmeier said his first oath is to the people of Florida — in upholding and defending the Constitution.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Attorney General James Uthmeier at Tampa Tiger Bay Club

"About these immigration laws, where I've made these decisions not to enforce certain Florida laws, that is based on the oath that I take," he said.

Another pointed question was why he is not calling for the release of a grand jury report on Hope Florida. The charity was investigated after the DeSantis administration secretly diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement with the state.

That money was sent to a committee controlled by Uthmeier to campaign against a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana in 2024.

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"Under Florida law, I'm not allowed to confirm or deny whether or not there even is a grand jury. There's no charges, no indictments, but by law, I'm not allowed to talk about its existence, any reports or any aspects of any litigation whatsoever," Uthmeier said. "So what I will say is nobody did anything wrong. This has been a politically motivated and media-driven farce. At the end of the day, we're going to keep doing what's right in Florida."

Uthmeier was appointed as the state's attorney general by Gov. DeSantis last year after Ashley Moody was appointed as Florida Senator, replacing Marco Rubio, who is now secretary of state.

Uthmeier is running for attorney general on the Republican ticket in the August primary.

Since then, he has created a task force to crack down on people seeking to bilk the state out of money designed to help vulnerable residents. It's called the Task Force on Public Assistance Fraud.

He has also created the Cold Case Task Force, to look into unsolved crimes in Florida dating back to the 1960s.