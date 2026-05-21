Tampa City Council signs off on Rays stadium framework, moves deal to next stage

Tampa City Council on Thursday narrowly approved a non-binding framework for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium, joining the Hillsborough County Commission in clearing the way for the project to move into detailed negotiations over construction, funding terms and community benefits.

With local approval in place, the Legislature may now consider up to $150 million in funding pledged by Gov. Ron DeSantis to rebuild Hillsborough College and surrounding infrastructure on the property. Lawmakers meeting to finalize a budget said local financing needed to be resolved first.

The council vote was 4-3. Chair Alan Clendenin, Naya Young, Bill Carlson and Luis Viera voted yes. Charles Miranda, Guido Maniscalco and Lynn Hurtak voted no.

Based on the conversation on the panel, there could be vote changes when updated versions of the deal appear before the panel. They could include Carlson, a candidate for mayor, who expressed concern over the use of CIT money.

“I’m like 99.9% sure that I’m going to vote no,” Carlson said. “But the Rays asked only in regard to their ability to get state funding, I’m going to reluctantly vote yes today.”

The $2.3 billion stadium, slated to open in March 2029, would anchor a multi-use development in Drew Park on land now occupied by Hillsborough College.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough commission passes Rays stadium agreement. Tampa City Council votes next

The council, which also met as the Community Redevelopment Area Board, tabled a vote until June 11 on using $100 million from the Drew Park CRA, a key part of the arrangement. The Rays and council said that it would not affect the MOU passage.

The county commission voted to approve the agreement on Wednesday.

Under the 32-page MOU, Tampa would pay $80 million from its share of the Community Investment Tax. Rather than being used up front for bonding, it would be used "pay-go" with $20 million allocated annually for four years.

The memorandum says the CIT revenue and could only be used for public infrastructure tied directly to the project — not the stadium itself. The agreement lists items such as roads, sidewalks, drainage, utilities, lighting, traffic improvements, plazas, site preparation and other surrounding public-use improvements as eligible expenses.

"Our ownership group has said it, but I think it should be said again. We want to use baseball as a platform to make our community better. Work, live, learn, play development." Tampa Bay Rays CEO Ken Babby

The MOU also says the CIT money cannot primarily benefit the mixed-use projects surrounding the ballpark, such as apartments, hotels or retail, though critics argue the infrastructure would still indirectly boost the value of the overall project.

“That’s $80 billion just to get $2.3 billion spent in the city of Tampa,” Clendenin said. “Any city in the world would take that bet.”

In addition to Carlson, Hurtak and Maniscalco expressed concern over CIT use.

"What bothers me is the $80 million, because when (CIT) was proposed to the people for renewal, we were very specific in saying it's not going to go to a stadium," Maniscalco said. "Why can't this agreement be amended, or a commitment saying, we'll leave the CIT, we'll go to the state for more money, we'll put in more private dollars?"

The CIT is a countywide half-cent sales tax that was renewed for 15 years by voters in 2024. It kicks in on Dec. 1.

ALSO READ: Commissioner Wostal on why taxpayers would be 'bludgeoned' by the Rays stadium agreement

Rays ownership had set a June 1 deadline for all stakeholders to agree on the deal. The Rays have said any delay could jeopardize state funding to rebuild the college, and missing the 2029 construction timeline would materially increase costs and invalidate the proposed budget.

As the discussion before the vote grew tense, Babby implored council members to pass the non-binding agreement to allow negotiations to continue.

“Don’t send the Rays out of Tampa.” - Tampa Bay Rays CEO Ken Babby.

“Don’t send the Rays out of Tampa,” Babby said.

He said he heard the council's concerns "loud and clear."

"What I can guarantee you is that we'll be back in this room with a definitive agreement," he said, "that you'll have an opportunity to review and that we will spend hours and hours and hours working to make sure that the needs, not just of the county, not just of the city, but this council, and ultimately the CRA are comfortable with it."

City of Tampa screen grab Rays CEO Ken Babby addresses the Tampa City Council.

The Rays have said they plan to invest at least $8 billion in the surrounding development. And the project is expected to generate growth outside the stadium district. That’s a lynchpin in the deal, which would rely heavily on the CRA in Drew Park, a mostly industrial and commercial area with low property values that has been targeted for redevelopment for years.

Under the plan, the CRA would purchase bonds with $100 million backed by future increases in property tax revenue generated by the surrounding development. The money can be used for roads, utilities and other public improvements around the stadium area. The MOU also says the surrounding development — like apartments, hotels and retail — would stay on the tax rolls, so it generates new property tax revenue.

Hurtak expressed concern that the CRA has never been bonded before, hence it has no credit rating. Hurtak and Carlson were asking whether a Community Development District could be used instead, something Babby said could be explored.

Councilman Louis Viera, who previously voiced disapproval of the agreement, said he changed his mind after the Rays committed to include fire and emergency medical services on the site. He helped organize meetings with the team and local police and fire unions and the Tampa Police Benevolent Association. As a result, those unions and PBA endorsed the MOU.

“The good far outweighs the bad,” Viera said, emphasizing the non-binding aspect of the deal. “It is unreasonable to walk away now.”

As part of the agreement, the team would lease the 130-acre property from the college. On Wednesday, college trustees approved a 99-year ground lease to allow the Rays' use of the Dale Mabry campus.

With the framework approved, the Rays, city, county and CRA now enter a detailed negotiation phase to finalize key deal terms that were not resolved in the MOU. Those include how construction costs will be covered if they rise, what happens if private development falls short of projections, how much say local governments will have in stadium design and public spaces, and how revenue from parking and other sources will be shared.

ALSO READ: Florida CFO Ingoglia pressed on Cabinet's land giveaway for Rays stadium

“There are numerous conditions and caveats that have to be addressed,” City Attorney Scott Steady said.

The parties will also have to agree on financial protections such as funding backstops for portions of the public contribution and the structure for ongoing capital maintenance costs.

Another major piece still to be negotiated is a community benefits agreement, which would formalize the Rays’ voluntary commitments to the surrounding community. Under the memorandum, the Rays would accept measurable obligations in five areas: workforce development and local hiring, youth programs and career pathways, community access to the site, neighborhood and public-realm improvements, and direct community investment.

A joint oversight committee — including representatives from the city, county, CRA and the college — would monitor compliance and implementation over the life of the project.

“Our ownership group has said it, but I think it should be said again. We want to use baseball as a platform to make our community better. Work, live, learn, play development,” Babby said.