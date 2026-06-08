Former State Sen. Annette Taddeo has announced Florida CFO bid

Former Democratic state senator Annette Taddeo announced Monday she is running for Florida CFO.

The CFO manages the state's finances and oversees the Florida Department of Financial Services and also serves as the state fire marshal.

Taddeo says she's running to serve as check on the Republican majority in state government.

"We need somebody who is going to represent the people of Florida, look out for the people of Florida, and not somebody that is, in essence, we need a watchdog, not a lapdog for the governor," she said.

The job is currently held by Republican Blaise Ingoglia, who was appointed to the job last year and is seeking reelection. Taddeo directly criticized him after announcing her run, saying he has not served as a check to the governor. She specifically pointed to reports about spending at Alligator Alcatraz, an immigrant detention facility in the Everglades.

"We have situations such as Alligator Alcatraz, where we're spending a million dollars a day, no bid contracts, no accountability, nothing. The CFO is not even doing his job, the job that he, by law, is supposed to do," she said.

John Wallace, Ingoglia's campaign manager, responded to Taddeo's announcement by touting Ingoglia's DeSantis endorsement and saying he's committed to fighting rising costs in Florida.

"We look forward to a spirited Democrat primary to determine the nominee for the party of higher taxes and unaffordability," he said.

Taddeo will face off against U.S. Army veteran Earle Ford in the August primary for the job.

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