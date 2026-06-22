Clearwater hands over a downtown street to Church of Scientology

The Church of Scientology is now closer to expanding its "spiritual headquarters" in downtown Clearwater. That comes after city council members narrowly voted recently to vacate a city street.

The 3-2 vote handed the church one block of South Garden Avenue. It's next to the church's Flag Service Organization and is planned to become the site of a new event hall.

Council members voting for the move were David Allbritton, Ryan Cotton and Mike Mannino. Councilwoman Lina Teixeira and Mayor Bruce Rector voted no.

Opposition came from residents who are concerned about the church buying up more downtown properties. The church owns more than 200 properties, many of which sit vacant.

But Councilman Cotton said it's time to stop fighting with the church and find some common ground to help revitalize downtown.

"I think it's time that we find a way in our city to unite, to accept each other for our differences, to find beauty in those, to build on our commonalities and our shared interests," he said. "And make Clearwater the most unbelievable, beautiful city that we all know it can be."

The church had claimed it already owned the right-of-way. But Mayor Rector said a court should determine who owns the street.

"I remain convinced that Garden Avenue is important for our future growth, our continued growth of the downtown core," he said. "There's no public purpose served by closing the street."

The city council agreed in March to vacate South Garden Avenue in exchange for $1.3 million. That vote was scrapped after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the church owned the land and didn’t need to pay for it.

Google Maps South Garden Avenue, next to the Church of Scientology's Flag Service Organization building.

Scientology’s Flag Service Organization intends to build its long-planned flagship L. Ron Hubbard Hall, an all-glass auditorium and plaza, on the property.

The move means the general public may lose the legal right to drive, walk or travel on the road, but the church must open the hall within six years.

The church did not respond to a request for comment. But earlier this month, Scientology attorney Robert Potter insisted the hall and plaza planned for the site won't just be for parishioners.

"It will be pedestrian-friendly,” Potter said. “It will provide a lot of green space to downtown Clearwater, and it will be open to the public.”

