Zephyrhills City Council puts a one-year moratorium on data centers

Discussions about data centers aren’t new in Florida. While some local governments are welcoming these massive centers, others are pushing pause on the issue.

Zephyrhills is one of the latest to put a temporary halt in place.

The City Council held a final vote Monday to put a one-year moratorium on data centers. According to city clerk Ricardo Quinones, the temporary suspension means Zephyrhills’ planning department can’t accept applications for data centers.

Though there aren’t any proposals currently submitted, he added, the moratorium addresses the conversations going on around the city — and the country — about the subject.

ALSO READ: Florida lawmakers prepare for a potential influx of data centers in the state

“This was a precautionary method because we didn’t know what the impact of a data center would actually have for our community,” Quinones said.

During the year-long pause, he said the city will research multiple factors, including what neighboring communities are doing, the resource commitment and drain of data centers, and the impact they have on neighborhoods.

That way, Quinones said the city can develop a plan for the community — with their involvement.

“We want to hear what the people have to say about it because we come to any sort of formal conclusion,” he said.

What other local governments are doing