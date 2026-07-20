Lakeland coffee shops deny gubernatorial candidate’s guerrilla campaign stops

On Thursday, July 16, a visit to downtown by gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, 31, blocked sidewalks, disrupted local businesses, and grew into an impromptu rally in Munn Park.

Prior to his appearance, Fishback’s campaign reached out to two local businesses to host the event. Neither Pressed Books & Coffee nor Black & Brew gave their approval.

On July 15, Pressed Books & Coffee posted a statement on social media saying that a July 16 campaign stop publicized by Fishback was never approved by management and would not be occurring at the shop.

“Our response was based on our longstanding decision to avoid hosting events whose primary purpose is to promote or advance a political campaign or political party,” Kaylin Fowler, Pressed owner said via email. “We wish all parties running in this election the very best and consider this matter resolved. We look forward to continuing to serve our community!”

On the morning of July 16, Fishback’s Facebook account shared another announcement overlaid with text reading, “Updated Location” and provided information for the downtown Black & Brew.

A lack of transparency

According to Black & Brew owner Chris McArthur, a campaign coordinator reached out to a barista early on July 16 and requested permission to host a “meeting” at the coffee shop. The campaign did not disclose that the gathering would involve a large number of political supporters and campaign speeches.

McArthur said he felt there was a deliberate lack of transparency, and the campaign did a poor job of communicating.

“Any event we host has to have prior approval and has to happen outside of normal hours, and there’s a reservation fee,” McArthur said.

“The coffee shop is a good place for discourse and dialogue but we’re not going to host a political rally there,” he added.

Once Black and Brew management realized this was meant to be a campaign event, they attempted to inform the organizers that it was not approved. They also posted to their social media stories and tagged Fishback’s page.

Despite Black and Brew taking to social media to discourage large crowds and a thunderstorm that rolled through just minutes before the event was scheduled, roughly 100 people gathered inside and around the local coffee shop.

As heavy rain pushed people inside and Fishback’s arrival was imminent, Amanda Rivera, Black & Brew chief operating officer, said that she would not prohibit Fishback from entering the cafe. However, she informed the crowd that photos, filming, and campaign speeches would not be allowed inside.

Impromptu rally

Fishback and his supporters initially gathered outside the cafe near the unfinished Tiki bar under construction next door.

As more people arrived and the crowd moved closer to Black & Brew’s patio, restaurant staff again asked the group to relocate away from the business and its doorway. The campaign then crossed the street to gather at Munn Park for an impromptu rally, where Fishback gave an address and supporters formed a line for selfies.

The recent Lakeland campaign stop reflects a style Fishback has used elsewhere around the state. Earlier this year, his campaign launched a statewide “Waffle House Tour,” which later shifted to nearby pop-up events after the campaign said “Waffle House corporate” prohibited further campaign activities at their restuarants.

Other campaign stops have similarly drawn media attention through unconventional locations and last-minute appearances. This unorthodox campaigning has caused Fishback to clash with Florida GOP leadership.

In early June, the Republican Party of Florida rescinded his invitation to the party’s “Sunshine State Showdown” after Fishback announced plans to host a competing debate on the same day. Party officials accused him of attempting to undermine the sanctioned event and admonished “his antisemitic and racist attacks on members of our party.”

Fishback has maintained that criticism surrounding his campaign is politically motivated.

LkldNow reached out to the Fishback campaign for comment, but they had not responded by the time of publication.

Anna Toms and Erin Grant are reporters for LkldNow, a nonprofit newsroom providing independent local news for Lakeland. Read at LkldNow.com.