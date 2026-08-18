GOP Mike Beltran to face off against incumbent Kathy Castor in Florida's 14th Congressional District

Mike Beltran won the Republican primary for Florida's Congressional District 14, looking to unseat longtime incumbent Dem. Kathy Castor.

Castor has held the District 14 seat for 20 years, which previously centered in the city of Tampa and stretched into parts of southern Pinellas County, like St. Petersburg.

But a redistricting map, enacted a few months ago, cut off that cross-bay connection, leaving the new district entirely within Hillsborough County.

The change lured eight Republicans to the race, including winner Mike Beltran. He's a former state representative and an ultra-conservative who calls himself "MAGA Mike."

District 14 voters were upset after they were handed voter guides over the weekend with Beltran’s name underlined by the Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee.

Beltran and Castor face off in November. They're joined by Libertarian Brian Lambert and two write-in candidates.

Robert People won the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 15, which covers parts of Hillsborough and Pasco, as well as portions of Citrus and Hernando counties after maps were redrawn this year, eliminating Polk from the district.

People is a retired Army veteran from Hillsborough who's interested in holding listening sessions for constituents to be heard in Washington DC, particularly for those in the northern rural part of the district.

People will compete in November with incumbent Republican Laurel Lee in a region that's still considered a Republican stronghold.

Complete results from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

State Senate

Board of County Commissioners

School Board

Referendums

Circuit Judge

Voter Turnout