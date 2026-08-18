© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Florida primary elections: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

GOP Mike Beltran to face off against incumbent Kathy Castor in Florida's 14th Congressional District

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published August 18, 2026 at 8:08 PM EDT
Updated August 18, 2026 at 8:48 PM EDT
President Donald Trump stands next to Mike Beltran and family for photo
Mike Beltran campaign website
/
Courtesy
Mike Beltran won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 14th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Former state Rep. Mike Beltran won the Republican nomination and will face off against longtime incumbent Kathy Castor in November. Below is a full list of other results in Hillsborough County.

Mike Beltran won the Republican primary for Florida's Congressional District 14, looking to unseat longtime incumbent Dem. Kathy Castor.

Castor has held the District 14 seat for 20 years, which previously centered in the city of Tampa and stretched into parts of southern Pinellas County, like St. Petersburg.

But a redistricting map, enacted a few months ago, cut off that cross-bay connection, leaving the new district entirely within Hillsborough County.

The change lured eight Republicans to the race, including winner Mike Beltran. He's a former state representative and an ultra-conservative who calls himself "MAGA Mike."

District 14 voters were upset after they were handed voter guides over the weekend with Beltran’s name underlined by the Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee.

Beltran and Castor face off in November. They're joined by Libertarian Brian Lambert and two write-in candidates.

Robert People won the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 15, which covers parts of Hillsborough and Pasco, as well as portions of Citrus and Hernando counties after maps were redrawn this year, eliminating Polk from the district.

People is a retired Army veteran from Hillsborough who's interested in holding listening sessions for constituents to be heard in Washington DC, particularly for those in the northern rural part of the district.

People will compete in November with incumbent Republican Laurel Lee in a region that's still considered a Republican stronghold.

Complete results from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

State Senate

Board of County Commissioners

School Board

Referendums

Circuit Judge

Voter Turnout
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsHillsborough County
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now