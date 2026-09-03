South Florida officials compare Amendment 3 property tax cut proposal to payday loan scam

Elected leaders from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties are gearing up to battle Florida's "Amendment 3" homestead property tax proposal, seeking to educate voters on what their property taxes actually fund.

"Amendment 3 is deceptive. It's being presented as a simple tax cut, but it doesn't eliminate the cost of providing the services that our communities depend upon, it just changes who pays for them," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Wednesday in Miami.

READ MORE: Florida's proposed property tax amendment will require trade‑offs – some may end up with higher costs

Florida's Amendment 3 ballot referendum, which voters statewide will see in the November primary election, seeks to increase the state's property tax homestead exemption for primary residences from $50,000 to $250,000 with an eye toward eliminating property taxes completely. The amendment would also limit how county and city governments can use property taxes for to specific categories prescribed by the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for the need for a cut to property taxes, questioning why property taxes should exist at all. He has noted the sharp increase in property tax revenues received by local governments — from $31 billion in 2019 to $55 billion in 2024. He argues reducing property taxes will help homeowners fight rampant inflation.

Local officials, police and firefighter unions, librarians and a myriad other groups who rely on ad valorem taxes have come out in strong opposition to the proposal. They argue the change will only reduce one part of a homeowner's tax bill while increasing others, as additional fees for things like solid waste and public safety may need to increase to make up for the shortfall. Additionally, some services may need to be cut or reduced, including parks, libraries, senior services and afterschool programs.

" If you're a senior who takes the buses for free, this matters to you. If you're someone who's gonna actually call the police and want them to get there in a reasonable time, it matters to you. If you are someone whose kid is in one of our parks programs after school because you have to work, it matters to you," said Oliver Gilbert, the Democratic nominee for Florida's 24th Congressional District.

Government officials have criticized the vagueness of the ballot language on how local governments can actually use revenues. Miami City Commissioner Damian Pardo compared it to a predatory loan.

" It strikes me like a payday loan. You have no idea what the interest is, what the costs are, what the charges are, how it's gonna be treated. That is no way to run government," he said.

Policy experts also fear that rents will likely rise as a result of the amendment, as the exemption only applies to primary residences. Taxes for landlords may increase as a result, and that burden is expected to fall upon tenants.

Miami-Dade County projects a tax revenue loss of $359 million in just the first year, if the measure is approved by voters.

For small communities whose makeup is majority residential instead of commercial, this change could significantly slash their budget for services.

" In the Village of Palmetto Bay, over 60% of our dollars come from ad valorem. Of that piece, 51% is used to pay for law enforcement. I can't think of any better way to spend our budget. Why? Because the village of Palmetto Bay has one of the lowest crime rates in Miami-Dade County," said outgoing Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham.

The coalition called on the Florida Legislature to create more thoughtful solutions for the cost of living crisis, namely tackling the state's soaring property insurance prices.

In opposing the measure, a statewide coalition of grassroots organizations, nonprofits, community leaders, labor organizations and students have formed "Save Our Services — No on 3".

Copyright 2026 WLRN