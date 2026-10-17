Rallies across the U.S., Florida, and Southwest Florida draw thousands to promote voting rights

They came early and lined streets, parking lots and bridges in every part of the country for a No Kings protest rally that was focused on non-partisan voter participation.

With the Nov. 3 General Election a few days shy of two weeks away, those who came to the rally in Fort Myers clearly had voting rights on their minds.

"I'm hoping to send a message that it's important to vote, no matter what your political party is," said Keely Armstrong of Fort Myers. "because if we don't get out and vote, we can't change what we don't like."

The 59-year-old Democrat waved a sign promoting voting and was one of those early rally participants, standing along US 41 among a dozen other early birds.

Armstrong said she was directing her comments to Democrats who may be kind of teetering, also to independents, as well as to Republicans. She also said she had not yet cast her vote but was planning on doing so in person.

Her most concerning issue?

"I would just say inflation, truthfully. And what's going on in Florida with, you know, the prices going up, and, you know, and I get that's a national issue. It's not really a state issue. Just Florida," she said.

Her hopes for the country after Nov. 3: "Well, my hopes are that blue takes over so that they can't pass their nonsense. "

A short step away a figure dressed as Lady Liberty held a sparkling flame and waved as people in vehicles honked.

The costumed Statue of Liberty was Diane Scire of Estero. The 59-year-old construction company owner and a Democrat said she urged everyone to get out to vote.

"I want to send a message that we need to all get out there and vote to end this nonsense," she said.

1 of 11 — 101726NoKings002.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / 2 of 11 — 101726NoKings001.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / 3 of 11 — 101726NoKings004.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / 4 of 11 — 101726NoKings007.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / 5 of 11 — 101726NoKings005.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / 6 of 11 — 101726NoKings006.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / 7 of 11 — 101726NoKings003.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / 8 of 11 — Keely.jpeg Keely Armstrong of Fort Myers, at the rally Saturday, said her main concern was getting a ballot cast: "I'm hoping to send a message that its important to vote, no matter what your political party is." Michael Braun/WGCU / 9 of 11 — 37285cf9-70be-40a8-9b49-5973fed31980.jpeg Food, clothing and other items were collected during the No Kings rally in Fort Myers to help local immigrant families with members who have been detained and deported. Michael Braun/WGCU / 10 of 11 — ab72fb25-4c20-49ae-b805-d364ce560108.jpeg Around 1,000 people came out Saturday at the Fort Myers rally site along U.S. 41 for the No Kings protest. Michael Braun/WGCU / 11 of 11 — 2b706186-0852-4ba9-9300-460bf1849074.jpeg Around 1,000 people came out Saturday at the Fort Myers rally site along U.S. 41 for the No Kings protest. Michael Braun/WGCU /

Scire said she was going to cast her vote Nov. 3 in person: " I'll probably be straight blue down the ticket. "

For Scire her concern was personal — a dislike for the current occupant of the White House.

"I just think there's an awful lot of corruption going on right now, and I think that the American people are being taken advantage of terribly. So I think it's time we stood up, and, you know, let them know we're tired of this," she said. "I'm hoping to see a lot of these... corrupt politicians come to justice."

For some of those attending, the sporadic catcalls and epithets hurled from passing vehicles were batted right back at those uttering them.

Donna Fox, 71, of Fort Myers, was not shy at all about giving as bad as she got — in words that is. She explained the reason for her reactions.

"I am just so angry at what he has done to our country in just a short time," she said after spouting back an f-bomb spewed at the crowd from a passing truck. "And nobody, not even our Senators, and our Supreme Court allowing him to do this. It's just ridiculous."

A friend with her, Joann Cowan, 78, originally from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, weighed in on what she hoped to see from the Nov. 3 election: "I want the Democrats to step out of it and find their way out of it. That's what I want."

Both also had concerns about the president's mental state. "He's mentally unstable. He's mentally unsafe," Cowan said.

Across Southwest Florida there were similar rallies in locations big and small.

One such rally in Sebring had around 200 with one participant singing a song he wrote about the president. Another rally on the Estero Parkway bridge had about 40 protesters with signs along the span's walkways.

Samuel Brucker / WGCU Linda Wruck, left, and Cindy Smith, right, hold signs at a No Kings rally along the Estero Parkway Bridge while some passing below on Interstate 75 and on the bridge honked their horns and waved in solidarity.

Alan Harleston was at the Estero Parkway protest holding a sign that read "due process is law." He said he decided to attend because he's exhausted with the heated political rhetoric and lasting issues.

"Just the news, and the situation in America, it's untenable," Harleston said. "It's unthinkable that we have somebody, a wannabe king, who's exploited the office, and we have to let it be known."

One issue stemming from the exploitation Harleston is talking about is current immigration reforms.

"The entire country is exhausted with this foolishness of chasing down people's grandmothers in the streets, of persecuting just certain people if you're not Northern European or white south African," Harleston said.

Linda Wruck also attended the Estero Parkway protest holding a sign that read "decency and democracy." She said although she's attended other protests, this one feels different.

"Thank you founding fathers that you gave us this brilliant democracy, and I'm able to exercise the right to speak," Wruck said. "Thank you. But there's even a little bit of fear with that-that I never knew before with any other administration and nobody should have to feel reticent about speaking."

That didn't stop her from attending with her friend Cindy Smith, who's lived in the area for more than 30 years. Smith said she has to have hope things will start returning normal after Nov. 3.

The way to help fix it, vote. David Hoffman said if you think your voice doesn't matter, think again.

"They're crazy (residents who do not think their vote matters)," Hoffman said. "I'm a veteran. Everyone should vote, period. If they did vote, their vote would matter."

Hoffman attended the peaceful protest with Keith Holten, a seasonal resident. Holten said these types of protests are imperative to usher in change.

"It is so vitally important that we make it clear how we feel about what's going on in our country, and how we're in a situation where our democracy is at risk on a basis, and this is just one way that we can contribute and get the word out," Holten said.

Rallies were also held in Matlacha, Punta Gorda, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton and Ellenton.

Hundreds more were scattered up and down the state from the Keys to Tallahassee.

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