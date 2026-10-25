Trump rally in Fort Myers draws supporters in droves, reaches capacity

Alico Arena was packed Friday with practically all of its 4,633 seats, including 300 standing-room-only spots, filled by 1:30 p.m., waiting for the president to speak at 2 p.m.

Many were turned away as a result, but according to the president during his speech, just outside the arena were two "massive television screens," each costing $1 million, that were broadcasting the feed for those outside to watch.

Michelle Neira, a Florida native, showed up early driving from Vero Beach so she and her two sons, Adam and Stffan Neira wouldn't be a part of the crowd forced to watch the rally on a screen outside in the sun. Their seats were behind the president facing toward the crowd.

"To have such access to the president," Michelle said. "To be so close right here. That's just incredible. It's such a blessing to be here."

Stffan said he felt the need to attend the rally to support the office of the president in what he termed as turbulent times.

"We're in a really conflicting time in our nation's history, and we need to band together and support our president," Stffan said. "Whatever side we're on, he's our guy. We got to show up and show our patriotism."

Adam said what he likes about the president right now is his outward desire to maintain the U.S. as the dominant global power.

"I like how he is showing strength with the United States," Adam said. "I like that we have the secure boarders. I really like that we're reworking where we sit as a country on the global stage."

Stffan said it creates a path for more positive opportunities.

"It's important that on the global stage that we present ourselves as the hegemon across the globe, and so where we go, we can do great things," Stffan said. "We just have to be able to assert that respect that we should be given as a country for what we've done around the world."

Michelle said she likes how accessible the president is to citizens.

"There's a lot of people saying they're going to do something, but they don't, and he does it, and he's asking for our feedback, and he's listening," Michelle said. "There's never been a presidency that been approachable, and very, very much opening up discussion for everybody to hear his questions and answers. That's never happened before."

Michael Rhodes, another Republican attendee who also showed up early so he could get into the arena, said it was his first Trump rally and that he relishes the opportunity.

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"I was thinking I'd never go to a rally and then my neighbor told me about it. We said 'Right on, go for it," Rhodes said. "And I think he has a lot to say, and there's a lot going on politically right now."

Rhodes said he likes that the president is coming to Southwest Florida and gathering likeminded people in a time of political instability.

"I appreciate him doing something nobody's ever done, which is go out and promote his agenda during the midterms," he said.

But Keith Roos of Cape Coral wasn't so lucky. He said he wasn't too disappointed and it was an experience everyone should have.

"I always just like seeing the sitting president. I want to support our current president. And I think what he's doing is great," Roos said. "I mean, I think it's interesting seeing the protesting and stuff. And just here to support the presidency and the country as a whole."

Others could be seen retracing steps taken earlier. Some said those who couldn't get in remained milling around outside the arena but the cloudless sky and hot sun made that a daunting wait for those without sun shades.

"It was hot," Roos conceded.

Other than the president, speakers included U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz, U.S. Representative for Florida's Congressional District 17 Greg Steube, and Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Governor Ron DeSantis did not speak at the event but did share remarks after the president landed at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) just after 1:30 p.m.

The event's main purpose was to bolster support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds over Democratic candidate David Jolly, Republican Senate candidate Ashley Moody over Democratic candidate Angie Nixon, and Republican candidate for U.S. House District 19's seat Jim Schwartzel over Democratic candidate Victor Arias.

"Byron's endorsed by 36 Florida sheriffs, the Florida Farm Bureau, most of the regular law enforcement, Moms for America, and he is endorsed by me at the strongest and highest level," Trump said.

Without Donalds, Trump said Jolly is "bad news" and will turn the state into a sanctuary state with open borders and restrictions on gun rights.

"I knew him (Jolly) as a Republican," Trump said. "I know him, and he used to be a Republican, and he was thrown out of the party like a dog. We threw him the h*ll out. He didn't represent anything that we stood for."

Also on stage was Ashley Moody, the Republican candidate for Florida's U.S. Senate. She started off by saying this is no time for the party to "keep calm and carry on."

"The state of Florida is under attack. Listen to me, we need the slogans 'Don't tread on me' and 'Don't mess with Texas' look PG," Moody said. "You know what we need to say, 'Don't F with Florida."

Trump referred to Democratic Senate Candidate Angie Nixon as a Communist.

"The choice of this election is really a very simple one. You can vote for the radical left Democrat Communist to loot your wealth, raise your taxes by $5 trillion, annihilate your boarders, decimate Florida jobs, mutilate your children, and give 25 million illegal aliens amnesty and the right to vote," Trump said. "That doesn't seem to be too popular. Or, you can defeat the "dumbacrat Communists" and vote for more money in your pockets, bigger paychecks for families, lower taxes, less crime, a booming Florida economy, and no amnesty for illegal aliens. But for that, you must vote Republican."

The entire event lasted about 5 hours and ended after the president finished speaking around 4:20 p.m. and headed toward Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) departing on Air Force One around 5 p.m..

Protesters gathered outside Alico Area and Cohen Student Union expressing their distaste for the president's current policy choices, such as immigration reforms and what they call unnecessary wars.

The president left for RSW International Airport right after the event concluded.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. WGCU Managing editor Mike Braun contributed to this report.

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