Sara Swann - PolitiFact
The immigration proclamation bars migrants who illegally cross the border from seeking asylum when the number of border crossings reaches a certain level. Some legal avenues of entry remain.
PolitiFact identified several videos that used artificial intelligence-generated audio to promote false claims, most of which are related to the 2024 election, on TikTok and YouTube.
The Walt Disney Co. pulled the plug on a nearly $1 billion regional headquarters it had planned for Orlando. By walking away, Disney forwent a chance to earn up to $570 million, a historic sum, in tax credits. PolitiFact, in partnership with WLRN, explains.