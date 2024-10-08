© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Untangling the complicated issues of immigration

By Gracyn Doctor,
Matthew Peddie
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM EDT
A person sitting down at a table and speaking into a microphone
WUSF
WUSF Reporter, Nancy Guan, sits with host Matthew Peddie to talk about immigration in this episode of Florida Matters.

On this episode of Florida Matters, we explore the impact of our immigration system on the Sunshine State.

People have strong opinions about immigration. During this presidential election campaign, anxieties over America’s broken immigration system, and hopes the election might bring change, are top of mind for many voters.

Some are worried about border security. Others are concerned about the rise in xenophobic rhetoric directed at immigrants.

Immigration law is complex. And so is the way the immigration system works and doesn’t work. And it’s not just immigrant communities who are affected. On this special episode of Florida Matters, we take a bit more time than usual to explore the impact of our immigration system on the Sunshine State.

Among the voices heard are a DACA recipient whose parents came to the U.S. from Peru and a berry farmer who relies on immigrant workers during harvest season.

We also recognize that Hurricane Milton is bearing down on Florida’s Gulf Coast. And it’s only magnified by the reality that the greater Tampa Bay region was just starting to recover from Hurricane Helene. We take a moment in the beginning of this episode to reflect on that.

Listen to this week’s episode of Florida Matters on the media player above.

A person with glasses, tied-back hair and a tan long sleeve shirt standing in front of a lake
1 of 3  — Diego Dulanto-Falcon - Florida Matters - Immigration.jpg
Diego Dulanto-Falcon is DACA recipient and describes himself as a 1.5 generation migrant.
Gracyn Doctor / WUSF
A person with long hair and a green floral dress stands in front of a lake
2 of 3  — Elizabeth Aranda - Florida Matters - Immigration.jpg
Elizabeth Aranda is a sociology professor at the University of South Florida.
Gracyn Doctor / WUSF
A person with facial hair, a plaid shirt and jeans standing in front of a lake
3 of 3  — Gary Wishnatzki - Florida Matters - Immigration.jpg
Gary Wishnatzki is a third generation berry grower and owner of Wish Farms in Eastern Hillsborough County.
Gracyn Doctor / WUSF

