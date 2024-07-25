Former Rays Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier says he'll retire at the end of the season

Blue Jays outfielder and four-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday night he intends to retire at the end of the season.

Now in his 11th season and second with Toronto after nine years with the Rays, Kiermaier is batting .191 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 77 games. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Blue Jays last winter.

“I’m more than happy,” Kiermaier said after a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. “I’m at peace with my decision. The year is not over yet. Who knows what’s left in store?”

Selected by the Rays in the 31st round of the 2010 draft, Kiermaier won Gold Gloves in center field in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2023. He won the Platinum Glove Award as the AL’s best defensive player in 2015.

“He’s the ultimate professional,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “He’s meant a lot to this group. He’s probably one of the best center fielders of this era.”

Years of diving catches and hard slides on the bases have not always been kind to the 34-year-old Kiermaier, who has played his entire home career on artificial turf.

“Playing on this turf all these years, it’s beat me up,” Kiermaier said, citing back and hip pain among the injuries he’s had to manage this season.

“Trying to get ready each and every day is the hardest it’s ever been,” he said.

Kiermaier and his wife are expecting their third child in December, and the veteran outfielder said he’s excited to be a full-time father for a while after he finishes playing.

However, Kiermaier also said he’d “definitely” be interested in a part-time coaching role if the right opportunity comes along.

“I would like to stay in the game in some capacity,” he said. “I sit here and joke around and say, ‘I want to be an outfielder whisperer one day.’ Outfield defense is what I know the best.”