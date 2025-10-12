Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield are thriving with new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need another new offensive coordinator if the offense continues its success.

From Dave Canales to Liam Coen to Josh Grizzard, Mayfield keeps elevating his play. He turned Canales and Coen into head coaches after one-year stints as OCs. Now, it’s Grizzard’s turn and he’s doing it with a slew of injuries to key players, including star wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Bucky Irving.

“I have said this, all play-callers, the really good ones, great ones, whatever you want to say, adjust to their personnel,” Mayfield said. “We have had to do that with the rotation on the offensive line, injuries at receiver and skill groups. He has done that, has not flinched and that is a lot on his plate, but he has handled it really well.”

Grizzard spent one season as the team’s pass game coordinator. He was promoted after Coen left to coach Jacksonville.

Through five games, the Buccaneers are 5-1 and Mayfield is playing at an MVP level despite injuries that forced the team to start a different offensive line combination four times already.

“Every week, even through the preseason, you get more comfortable with the way the game’s being played and the communication with the coaches,” Grizzard said. “We’ve had some on-the-fly adjustments whether it be personnel or schematics that needed to happen. It’s about having a game plan going into it and how much can you can stick to it or how much you need to adjust? I have all the confidence in the world because of the veteran leadership that really starts with Bake on being able to handle that on the fly, as well as the communication with the coaches with trying to get to things that might not be how we saw them coming in. Like any job, the more you do it, the more reps you get, hopefully you improve.”

The Buccaneers have won four games in comeback fashion with scores in the final minute, including Week 1 at Atlanta in Grizzard’s debut as OC. He’s been in sync with Mayfield from the start. There haven’t been issues with plays getting called late, forcing the offense to take a timeout. They’ve stayed on the same page through lineup changes and late-game adversity.

“Just his calmness,” coach Todd Bowles said when asked what has impressed him about Grizzard. “You get better every week. The first game is not going to be like the fifth game. You get a better understanding of your players; they get a better understanding of you. You get a better feel of how you call it, what you’ll call, what you won’t call, and the feel for the game starts opening up for you. You saw it open up for him last week, and you like the progress he’s making.”

Grizzard goes up against one of the league’s top defensive coordinators Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) visit Tampa Bay. Robert Saleh thrived in his role as a DC with the 49ers before going to coach the Jets and has returned to San Francisco.

“These guys are well-coached and very fundamentally sound,” Grizzard said. “They don’t do a ton, but when they do, they go fast. It starts with Coach Saleh.”