Voice of USF athletics, Jim Louk, is retiring after four decades behind microphone

Jim Louk, the broadcast voice of University of South Florida athletics since 1983, is retiring at the conclusion of football season.

In a video posted on social media, Louk said he made the decision before football season, noting “it just feels like it’s time to step away.”

Over four decades, Louk has called play-by-play for more than 3,000 USF events on radio and television, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball.

He began as the radio play-by-play announcer for men’s basketball and transitioned to football for the program’s first game, an 80-3 rout of Kentucky Wesleyan in 1997.

Since then, he has handled all 341 Bulls football games going into Saturday’s homecoming contest against Florida Atlantic.

“I get to start winding things down at the time of my choice and under the circumstances of my choice,” Louk said. “And if you're familiar with broadcasting, you know that that can be a rare gift.”

Jim Lighthall will take over Louk’s football duties next season. Lighthall has called USF men’s basketball for 29 years on radio and hosted football pre- and postgame shows since 1997.

In retirement, Louk will still call select USF basketball and baseball games on ESPN+ and appear occasionally on football broadcasts.

“Generations of Bulls fans have only known one voice of Bulls football, and we are incredibly fortunate that voice belonged to someone as passionate, prepared, and committed as Jim Louk,” university CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins said in a statement.

“For 43 years, Jim has been the trusted narrator of our story, bringing to life so many unforgettable moments and memories. We are deeply grateful for his tremendous contributions.”

A message for our Bulls family. Also, I owe you a better HORNS UP!🤘than the one on the video….arthritis can be a challenge😀

See you Saturday.

GO BULLS! pic.twitter.com/7KYEbnN11L — Jim Louk (@USFjimlouk) October 13, 2025

A native of Rochester, N.Y., Louk is a 1979 graduate of the University of Bridgeport, where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. Louk and his wife, Barbara, reside in Lutz.

“Thank you, Bulls fans, for watching and listening all these years,” Louk said in the video. “I would have had a short run if you weren't willing to do that instead. I got to enjoy just the kind of career I dreamed about as a kid growing up in upstate New York.

