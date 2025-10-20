Former Bucs All-Pro running back Doug Martin dies at age 36

Doug Martin, a former All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died. He was 36.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” his family said in a statement to Fox Sports.

Martin was picked by Tampa Bay 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at Boise State. He was named the starter by first-year coach Greg Schiano and went on to rush for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl berth.

That season, he ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-32 road victory against the Oakland Raiders, his hometown team. He was the second NFL player to run for 250-plus yards and four touchdowns in a game.

Martin had injury issues the next two seasons, but had 1,402 yards rushing and six TDs in 2015, when he made the Pro Bowl and became the first Tampa Bay running back named first-team All-Pro.

Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 TDs in six seasons with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders. He also had 148 catches for 1,207 yards and two scores.

Martin, who played at 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds, was nicknamed "The Muscle Hamster" coming out of Boise State because of the short, muscular physique.

The Bucs recently named Martin the franchise's 44th greatest player ever, part of a top-50 list as celebrating team’s 50th anniversary.

The Bucs issued a statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. ... Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”

Martin ranks in the top 10 for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns at Boise State, which issued a statement on social media: "Rest in peace to a Bronco legend. You will be missed."