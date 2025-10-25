© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
USF can't hold lead, falls 34-31 to Memphis

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 25, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
Football player with a white No. 7 jersey kicks a field goal
George Walker IV
/
AP
USF's Nico Gramatica (7) kicks a field goal as punter Chase Leon (37) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and Bulls kicker Nico Gramatica missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis connected with Cortez Braham Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining to give Memphis a come-from-behind 34-31 victory over No. 18 South Florida on Saturday.

South Florida kicker Nico Gramatica missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired to preserve Memphis' victory.

Memphis trailed 31-17 entering the fourth quarter, but a 13-yard run by Greg Desrosiers Jr. early in the period and a 28-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic pulled Memphis (7-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) within 31-26. That set the stage for the winning drive by Memphis, including the 2-point conversion.

Lewis, who finished with 307 yards passing, threw a fade route to Braham on the right side of the end zone for the winning score.

South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown accounted for three touchdowns and 390 yards of total offense.

Brown rushed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns and threw for 269 yards, including a scoring pass of 5 yards to Jeremiah Koger as the Bulls (6-2, 3-1), had their four-game winning streak snapped. Sam Franklin added a 73-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Brown used his versatility to lead the Bulls offense. His lone mistake of the first half was an interception by Memphis' Everett Roussaw Jr. that set up a 19-yard scoring run by Frank Pleasant. That was the only offensive success generated by Memphis until the closing minute of the half when Lewis connected with Braham for a 5-yard touchdown.

After a bye next weekend, USF hosts Texas-San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
