© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Josh Allen has 3 TDs passing, 3 rushing to outduel Baker Mayfield as Bills beat Buccaneers 44-32

WUSF | By John Wawrow - Associated Press
Published November 16, 2025 at 5:08 PM EST
Player intercepting a pass
Jeffrey T. Barnes
/
AP Photo
Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis intercepts a Josh Allen pass in front of Bills tight end Dawson Knox during the first half

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more, the last on a rugged 9-yard run with 2:35 left that secured the Buffalo Bills’ 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The eighth-year starter and reigning MVP became the first player with two games of three TDs passing and rushing. He did it last year in a 44-42 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

This time, Allen outdueled fellow 2018 first-round draft pick Baker Mayfield in a shootout that featured nine lead changes.

The Bills benched struggling receiver Keon Coleman in a bid to spark their passing game, and each of Allen’s three touchdown passes went for 25 yards or more. Running back Ty Johnson scored on a 52-yard catch-and-run, Allen found Tyrell Shavers open deep for a 43-yard touchdown, and James Cook scored on a 25-yard reception.

Allen provided the go-ahead score, a 5-yard TD run with 9:06 left. He finished 19 of 30 for 317 yards, and the Bills overcame his two first-half interceptions.

He punctuated his final TD run with a massive spike of the ball. Taking off out of the pocket, Allen was hit at the 4-yard line, and then corralled by Bucs defenders at the 2 before Buffalo’s offensive linemen shoved him across the goal line.

Buffalo (7-3) rebounded from a 30-13 loss at Miami in which Allen and the offense failed to push the ball downfield.

Tampa Bay (6-4) has lost two straight and four of seven.

The outcome was decided with 1:44 left when Mayfield lost a fumble when being sacked by DaQuan Jones. Mayfield finished 16 of 28 for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a TD.

Sean Tucker rushed for 106 yards and two TDs, and he scored on a 28-yard catch to put the Buccaneers up 32-31 early in the fourth quarter.

The teams began exchanging offensive blows from the beginning in a first half that featured five lead changes and ended with Buffalo leading 21-20 despite possessing the ball for just nine minutes and 50 seconds.
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay Buccaneers
John Wawrow - Associated Press
See stories by John Wawrow - Associated Press
Related Stories
  1. Buccaneers still trying to figure out how to go from being a good team to a great one
  2. Expect a 'significant' Ray Jay renovation before the 2029 CFP championship comes to Tampa
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now