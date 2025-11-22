Bulls rout UAB 48-18 as Brown accounts for 5 total touchdowns

Bryum Brown threw for 353 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and South Florida scored 27 straight points in a 48-18 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday.

Hours before the game, an incident at the UAB football facility resulted in two Blazers players hospitalized in stable condition and another arrested and accused of stabbing them.

The Bulls trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but overcame 104 yards in penalties while taking a 34-10 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The highlight of Brown's day was a 60-yard touchdown pass to Mudia Ruben that gave USF a 24-10 lead on the first play of the third quarter. The pair hooked up again in the fourth quarter on a 59-yard catch and run for a score.

The Bulls also scored on drives of 96 and 99 yards, respectively. The first long possession ended with Brown's 6-yard scoring toss to Wyatt Sullivan in the second quarter that put USF up 14-10. They didn't trail again.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulls started from the 1-yard line and used 11 plays to set up a 2-yard run by Brown.

Brown had a 1-yard run for the Bulls' first touchdown after an interception by Fred Gaskin on the game's fifth play.

Brown's five total touchdowns matched his career high.

Nykahi Davenport added 117 yards rushing and had a short touchdown run for USF. The Bulls had 191 yards rushing and a total offense of 544 yards.

Reuben, a senior who had never had a 100-yard receiving game, had 174 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions.

USF (8-3, 5-2 in the American Conference), who had already clinched a program-record third consecutive bowl appearance, close out the regular season at home next Saturday against Rice.

Jalen Kitna had 230 yards passing for the Blazers (3-8, 1-6) but he threw three interceptions. Iverson Hooks caught 10 passes for 146 yards.

Stabbing incident injures two UAB players

A University of Alabama at Birmingham football player stabbed two teammates Saturday morning hours before the team's game against the University of South Florida, the university said in a statement.

UAB player accused of stabbing teammates

The two wounded players were in stable condition, interim head coach Alex Mortensen said at the postgame news conference. He added that the team decided to play to honor graduating seniors in the last home game of the season, though several players opted to sit it out due to the incident.

The teammate suspected in the stabbing was in custody, the university said. The school did not release the names of the players involved.

Daniel Mincey, an offensive lineman from Pompano Beach who transferred from Kentucky in May, was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder in the afternoon, according to Jefferson County Jail records. He was in custody in Birmingham and appeared to be the only UAB player who was arrested Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if Mincey had legal representation. Attempts to reach family members for comment were not immediately successful.

UAB officials would not confirm that Mincey was involved.

Mortensen said that once the team decided to play, they focused on their normal game-day routines. He also said counseling was being made available for players who want it.

The coach declined to share further details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.