Hillsborough schools AD Lanness Robinson selected to lead Tampa Bay Sports Commission

Longtime Hillsborough County schools athletic director Lanness Robinson has been named executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, the nonprofit charged with bidding on and hosting major sports events in the region.

Robinson, a former two-time chair of the commission’s board of directors, replaces Rob Higgins, who became CEO of Athletics for the University of South Florida on Oct 1.

Robinson will start in his new role in January.

According to the commission, Robinson's hiring follows a comprehensive search conducted by the board. Chair Ben Milsom and Vice Chair Jeff Adams cited Robinson’s extensive experience and deep knowledge of the Tampa Bay sports landscape.

“Lanness understands better than anyone how sports elevate a community,” Adams said in a Thursday news release announcing the hiring. “His experience, leadership style, and long-standing relationships across the region give him a unique ability to expand our impact and continue bringing world-class events to Tampa Bay.”

Robinson has big shoes to fill. During Higgins’ two-decade run as commissioner, the Bay area has hosted five Super Bowls, four NCAA men’s basketball regionals, four NCAA women’s basketball Final Fours, three NCAA Frozen Four hockey finals, two College Football Playoff title games (1997 and 2029) and WrestleMania (2021).

“Tampa Bay has hosted some of the biggest events in sports, and the sports commission is at the heart of it all,” Milsom said in the release. “Lanness has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a clear vision for the future. He is the right person to guide the sports commission into its next chapter.”

In addition to a 26-year run directing the nation’s seventh largest public school district, Robinson has served on several of the sports commission’s committees. That includes the group charged with luring the CFP championship games.

“Lanness has played a major role in many of our greatest accomplishments,” Derrick Brooks, the commission’s treasurer/secretary and USF Athletics’ chief operating officer, said in the release. “He understands what it takes to deliver championship-caliber events and how to unite partners across the community.”

Congratulations, Lanness! Can’t wait to watch you and the team take @SportsTampaBay to all new heights! We look forward to working with you! #TeamTampaBay 👏 https://t.co/uPSDLMrTJ9 — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_USF) December 12, 2025

Robinson majored in social science at Florida State University and earned master’s degree in education leadership at Saint Leo University. He launched his education career in 1995 as a basketball and football coach at Plant City High School, then served as athletic director and assistant principal at Wharton High. He became county AD in 2006.

Robinson has helped support local and regional athletic events and opportunities for student‑athletes through community partnerships. He has also participated on state and national athletic administration boards, and earned numerous honors for leadership and service.

“I’m humbled and excited to be trusted with the opportunity to lead the charge and enhance that reputation for the benefit of everyone in Hillsborough County,” Robinson said in the release.