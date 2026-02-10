Rays.TV streaming service begins sale of season packages at $99.99

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced details of their new Rays.TV streaming service that will telecast local games to paid in-state subscribers.

Telecasts will also be available on traditional cable and satellite systems, the Rays said. Participating providers will be announced before the season begins March 26 at St. Louis.

The Rays were among 14 teams to announce that Major League Baseball will begin producing and distributing local telecasts. The clubs severed ties this month with Main Street Sports Group, the financially struggling owner of FanDuel Sports Network.

Season subscriptions for Rays.TV are on sale for $99.99. Rays’ season ticket members will receive a 50% discount. Fans can also bundle Rays.TV with an MLB.TV out-of-market subscription for $199.99 per season, a 20% savings compared with purchasing the services separately. To subscribe, go to Rays.TV.

In-market subscribers can stream all local Tampa Bay broadcasts with no blackouts. All 162 regular-season games will be available through Rays.TV or MLB national broadcasters, although exclusive network games will not be simulcast on the team’s streaming service.

Rays.TV can also be watched through the MLB App, if authenticated through the users' pay-TV provider.

The Rays said their on-air talent from last season will return, including longtime play-by-play announcer Dewayne Staats, analyst Brian Anderson and reporter Ryan Bass.

Rays.TV will debut with the spring training opener against the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 21.