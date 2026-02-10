© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Rays.TV streaming service begins sale of season packages at $99.99

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published February 10, 2026 at 9:58 PM EST
Camera operater aims his TV camera onto a baseball field from a camera well
Julio Cortez
/
AP
The Tampa Bay Rays announced Feb. 2 that Major League Baseball will take over production and distribution of local television broadcasts beginning in 2026.

After Tampa Bay's split from FanDuel Sports, MLB will produce telecasts through Rays.TV as well as traditional cable and satellite outlets. Dewayne Staats and Brian Anderson are back to call the games.

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced details of their new Rays.TV streaming service that will telecast local games to paid in-state subscribers.

Telecasts will also be available on traditional cable and satellite systems, the Rays said. Participating providers will be announced before the season begins March 26 at St. Louis.

ALSO READ: Rays move TV broadcasts to MLB Media after split from struggling FanDuel

The Rays were among 14 teams to announce that Major League Baseball will begin producing and distributing local telecasts. The clubs severed ties this month with Main Street Sports Group, the financially struggling owner of FanDuel Sports Network.

Season subscriptions for Rays.TV are on sale for $99.99. Rays’ season ticket members will receive a 50% discount. Fans can also bundle Rays.TV with an MLB.TV out-of-market subscription for $199.99 per season, a 20% savings compared with purchasing the services separately. To subscribe, go to Rays.TV.

In-market subscribers can stream all local Tampa Bay broadcasts with no blackouts. All 162 regular-season games will be available through Rays.TV or MLB national broadcasters, although exclusive network games will not be simulcast on the team’s streaming service.

ALSO READ: Rays set Longoria's jersey retirement and team Hall of Fame induction for July

Rays.TV can also be watched through the MLB App, if authenticated through the users' pay-TV provider.

The Rays said their on-air talent from last season will return, including longtime play-by-play announcer Dewayne Staats, analyst Brian Anderson and reporter Ryan Bass.

Rays.TV will debut with the spring training opener against the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 21.
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay RaysSportsTVstreaminglive streamTelevisionMajor League Baseball
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. Rays end TV deal with troubled FanDuel. MLB prepared to produce and distribute broadcasts
  2. Here's a look at renderings for the Rays' proposed ballpark in Tampa
  3. Spring Training 2026: A guide to Florida's Grapefruit League
  4. Lightning telecasts move from FanDuel to free TV under new deal with Scripps Sports
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now