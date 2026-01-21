Spring Training 2026: A guide to Florida's Grapefruit League

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Tampa Bay Rays stadium update for this important message:

Play ball!

Spring training is upon us, which means daily Major League Baseball action spread around the Tampa Bay region, across Florida and Arizona, and this season, even Tokyo.

Games in Japan, as well as Miami, Houston and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are part of the World Baseball Classic, in which MLB stars will represent their home countries.

As usual, the Rays will set up shop in Port Charlotte. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12, with the remaining players due five days later, with the spring opener scheduled for Feb. 21.

The same week, camps open for Florida’s other MLB teams in what is known as the Grapefruit League. That includes six teams that train in the Tampa Bay area:

New York Yankees, Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

Philadelphia Phillies, BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater

Toronto Blue Jays, TD Ballpark, Dunedin

Pittsburgh Pirates, LECOM Park, Bradenton

Baltimore Orioles, Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota

Detroit Tigers, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland

Another 15 teams will prep for the season in Arizona's Citrus League.

So what's new? All MLB teams will play exhibitions on March 3-4 against national teams prepping for the World Baseball Classic, which opens March 6. In the Tampa area. That includes:

Colombia vs. Pirates at Bradenton, March 3, 1:05 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Orioles at Sarasota, March 3, 1:05 p.m.

Panama vs. Yankees at Tampa, March 3, 1:05 p.m.

Canada vs. Blue Jays Dunedin, March 3, 1:07 p.m.

Canada vs. Phillies at Clearwater, March 4, 1:05 p.m.

Colombia vs. Braves at North Port, March 4, 1:05 p.m.

Netherlands vs Rays at Port Charlotte, March 4, 1:05 p.m.

Another scheduling twist involves the Spring Breakout, a series of exhibitions set for March 19-22 that will involve only the top prospects from each team. Local games will involve the Pirates, Orioles, Phillies and Yankees.

The Rays' Fan Fest this year is on Feb. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. While repairs continue inside Tropicana Field, the event will take place outside along 16th Street South. Click here for information.

It all builds up to the season opener the night of March 26, with the Yankees at the San Francisco Giants. The traditional Opening Dry begins the following afternoon with 14 games.

The Rays open on the road for nine games, then break in a repaired and renovated Tropicana Field on April 6 against the Chicago Cubs.

To accommodate the World Baseball Classic, MLB is starting the season a week earlier that usual.

To help you plan your spring training experiences, here is a team-by-team rundown with locations, ticket information and schedules.

Atlanta Braves

Location : CoolToday Park, North Port

: CoolToday Park, North Port Reporting dates: Feb. 10 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 15 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Baltimore Orioles

Location : Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota

: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Boston Red Sox

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers

JetBlue Park, Fort Myers Reporting dates: Feb. 10 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 15 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Detroit Tigers

Location : Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland

: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 15 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Houston Astros

Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Miami Marlins

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Minnesota Twins

Location: Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers

Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Mets

Location : Clover Park, Port St. Lucie

: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

New York Yankees

Location : Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Philadelphia Phillies

Location : BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater

: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Pittsburgh Pirates

Location : LECOM Park, Bradenton

: LECOM Park, Bradenton Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

St. Louis Cardinals

Location : Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter

: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Tampa Bay Rays

Location : Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte

: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Toronto Blue Jays

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin

TD Ballpark, Dunedin Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Washington Nationals

Location : CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach

: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)

Tickets, schedule and more info

Cactus League (Arizona)

Tickets, schedule and more info