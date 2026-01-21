Spring Training 2026: A guide to Florida's Grapefruit League
Baseball's annual reset is almost here. The schedule has a few tweaks this year with the World Baseball Classic and Spring Breakout for prospects. Here's a quick info bank on the when, where and how much.
We interrupt your regularly scheduled Tampa Bay Rays stadium update for this important message:
Play ball!
Spring training is upon us, which means daily Major League Baseball action spread around the Tampa Bay region, across Florida and Arizona, and this season, even Tokyo.
Games in Japan, as well as Miami, Houston and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are part of the World Baseball Classic, in which MLB stars will represent their home countries.
As usual, the Rays will set up shop in Port Charlotte. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12, with the remaining players due five days later, with the spring opener scheduled for Feb. 21.
The same week, camps open for Florida’s other MLB teams in what is known as the Grapefruit League. That includes six teams that train in the Tampa Bay area:
- New York Yankees, Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
- Philadelphia Phillies, BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
- Toronto Blue Jays, TD Ballpark, Dunedin
- Pittsburgh Pirates, LECOM Park, Bradenton
- Baltimore Orioles, Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota
- Detroit Tigers, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland
Another 15 teams will prep for the season in Arizona's Citrus League.
So what's new? All MLB teams will play exhibitions on March 3-4 against national teams prepping for the World Baseball Classic, which opens March 6. In the Tampa area. That includes:
- Colombia vs. Pirates at Bradenton, March 3, 1:05 p.m.
- Netherlands vs. Orioles at Sarasota, March 3, 1:05 p.m.
- Panama vs. Yankees at Tampa, March 3, 1:05 p.m.
- Canada vs. Blue Jays Dunedin, March 3, 1:07 p.m.
- Canada vs. Phillies at Clearwater, March 4, 1:05 p.m.
- Colombia vs. Braves at North Port, March 4, 1:05 p.m.
- Netherlands vs Rays at Port Charlotte, March 4, 1:05 p.m.
Another scheduling twist involves the Spring Breakout, a series of exhibitions set for March 19-22 that will involve only the top prospects from each team. Local games will involve the Pirates, Orioles, Phillies and Yankees.
The Rays' Fan Fest this year is on Feb. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. While repairs continue inside Tropicana Field, the event will take place outside along 16th Street South. Click here for information.
It all builds up to the season opener the night of March 26, with the Yankees at the San Francisco Giants. The traditional Opening Dry begins the following afternoon with 14 games.
The Rays open on the road for nine games, then break in a repaired and renovated Tropicana Field on April 6 against the Chicago Cubs.
To accommodate the World Baseball Classic, MLB is starting the season a week earlier that usual.
To help you plan your spring training experiences, here is a team-by-team rundown with locations, ticket information and schedules.
Atlanta Braves
- Location: CoolToday Park, North Port
- Reporting dates: Feb. 10 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 15 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Baltimore Orioles
- Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Boston Red Sox
- Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers
- Reporting dates: Feb. 10 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 15 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Detroit Tigers
- Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 15 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Houston Astros
- Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Miami Marlins
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Minnesota Twins
- Location: Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
New York Mets
- Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
New York Yankees
- Location: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Philadelphia Phillies
- Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
St. Louis Cardinals
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Tampa Bay Rays
- Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
- Reporting dates: Feb. 12 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 17 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Toronto Blue Jays
- Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info
Washington Nationals
- Location: CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach
- Reporting dates: Feb. 11 (pitchers/catchers); Feb. 16 (full squad)
Tickets, schedule and more info