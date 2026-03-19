Hodgson's emotions run from tears to touch of anger after USF loses in NCAAs

South Florida’s Brian Hodgson ran the gamut of emotions in making his NCAA men's basketball tournament head coaching debut not far from where he grew up, and following an 83-79 first-round loss to Louisville on Thursday.

The Bulls' first-year coach’s eyes began to well when senior forward Izaiyah Nelson referred to Hodgson as a father figure.

“Really, right now, I’m just honestly struggling to picture myself coaching this game without him,” Hodgson said of Nelson, who followed the coach to Tampa this year after spending two seasons together at Arkansas State. “Just to hear what he said about me, I feel the same way about him times a million.”

ALSO READ: Hodgson's homecoming for USF's NCAAs filled with painful, uplifting memories

Hodgson also paid tribute to his parents, Rebecca and Larry Hodgson, who adopted and raised him in Jamestown, New York .

The game marked the first time Hodgson’s parents got to see him in person in three seasons as a head coach, two years at Arkansas State and this year at USF. His father has dementia, making it difficult for him to travel to Tampa and Jonesboro.

Buffalo, meantime, is only a 60-mile drive from Jamestown.

“Someone sent me a picture of my mom and dad with a big smile on their face,” Hodgson said, before crediting his players for clinching the program’s fourth tournament berth, and first since 2012.

“I’ll never be able to repay these young men, because I didn’t know if or when that would happen for my dad to be able to be here and see me in person and how excited he was,” he added.

Hodgson was abused as a child and placed in foster care at age 2 before being adopted. He wasn’t the only one taken in by his parents, who fostered more than 100 children.

“They never did that to get recognition, but they deserved it because they’re phenomenal human beings,” Hodgson said. “I’m very fortunate to have them as my parents.”

ALSO READ: USF rally comes up short in 83-79 loss to Louisville in NCAA tournament

As for the anger, Hodgson’s ire was raised upon hearing Louisville coach Pat Kelsey question USF players for saying a Bulls win wouldn't be an upset. South Florida came into the matchup as the 11th seed in the East Region, while Louisville was seeded sixth.

“Our guys heard what they said,” Kelsey said, following the win. “It was definitely something we heard. We internalized. We don’t have a bunch of guys that are like, but I could tell it was simmering in them and it bothered them. But I do have a lot of respect for (South Florida).”

Kelsey didn’t specify what was said or when, except refer to a Bulls player saying: “We’re going to pop them and something, something.”

Hodgson was in the interview waiting area and didn’t like what he overheard.

“I’ve heard all the nonsense about how our young men spoke heading into the game. What are we even talking about? Do you want these young men to not talk confidently about how they’re going to play against their opponent?” Hodgson said.

He then defended guard Wes Enis, who caused a stir among Louisville fans by saying he believed USF was the better team after the matchup was announced on Sunday.

“I don’t really care,” Enis said, referring to the seedings. “I wouldn’t really call it an upset.”

Hodgson didn’t consider his player’s comment as a swipe.

ALSO READ: Gators open NCAAs in Tampa to headline busy slate of hoops

“I've heard all the nonsense about how our young men spoke heading into the game,” Hodgson said. “I mean, what are we even talking about? Do you want these young men to not talk confidently about how they're going to play against their opponent.

“I'll tell you what, if I'm in the business world, coaching and any profession, and I've got to make a hire, I'm going to hire a group of people that are confident in their ability, right?

“Did we want Wes Ennis to sit in that press conference and say that? ‘No, we can't be Louisville.’ No, don't hire that person, right? Those are the people that I want to coach. Those are the people that I want to work with, confident people.”