Where can you watch the Rays on TV? Local cable systems, channels finally announced

Major League Baseball on Thursday announced which cable, satellite and streaming services will carry Tampa Bay Rays games in the local market this year.

The channel will be available through Spectrum/Charter, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox/Fubo, AT&T U-verse and DirectTV/DTV stream. To find the channel, go to tbrays.com/watch.

Charter/Spectrum systems in Blountstown-Chattahoochee, Orlando, Gainesville and Chipley-Defuniak-Cantonment are also carrying the games.

ALSO READ: It's opening day for the Rays. Hey, fans, you wanna have a catch-up?

Meantime, Rays TV, a paid streaming service that will carry every game except for exclusive national telecasts, will carry all 162 games except for national exclusives. Click here to subscribe. Out-of-market fans can watch via MLB.TV.

The Rays were among 10 teams making the jump from the struggling FanDuel Sports Network to MLB Media, which waited until game day to make the announcement.

The Rays open the season at 4:15 p.m. Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

ALSO READ: Rays move TV broadcasts to MLB Media after split from struggling FanDuel

A broadcast schedule isn't out yet, but expect a package of games on over-the-air WTOG.

In January, Tampa Bay opted to split from FanDuel owner Main Street Sports Group, which lost approximately $200 million in 2025.

Main Street was known as Diamond Sports Group before rebranding during Chapter 11 proceedings last year. By terminating deals now, the teams safeguarded themselves in case the company files again for bankruptcy, which would limit how clubs could maneuver.

MLB will produce and distribute local Rays telecasts.

The Rays’ on-air talent from last season will return, including longtime play-by-play announcer Dewayne Staats, analyst Brian Anderson and reporter Ryan Bass.

ALSO READ: Rays end TV deal with troubled FanDuel. MLB prepared to produce and distribute broadcasts

Rays radio broadcasts will again be on WDAE, 95.7 FM and 620 AM. Click here for other stations in the Rays network. Announcers Andy Freed and Neil Solondz return to call the games, with pregame and postgame host Chris Adams-Wall.

Spanish-language radio broadcasts with Enrique Oliu and Ricardo Taveras are available on WQBN, 106.7 FM and 1300 AM.