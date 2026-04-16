Legal opinion finds CIT funds can be used to help build Rays stadium in Tampa

Hillsborough can use its half-cent Community Investment Tax to help fund a Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, according to an independent legal opinion commissioned by the county.

The finding is among the issues on the agenda for a workshop Thursday to help commissioners determine whether to contribute to the $2.3 billion project, how to fund their share and how much to commit.

The workshop starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Frederick B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. The meeting is open to the public, but no comments will be taken and no votes will take place.

The team wants to build the stadium-anchored multiuse development on land now used by Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus. They proposed the stadium as a private-public partnership, with surrounding development “100 percent” privately financed.

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The Rays have committed to paying for half of the stadium and all cost overruns, with the rest from the county and city of Tampa.

Use of the half-cent sales tax has been a controversial issue since it was pitched as part of the team’s request for public financing to complement its share of the construction costs. According to a proposal overview from the team, the county would be asked to contribute more than $700 million, with $272 million from CIT.

The half-cent sales tax was extended to 2041 by voters in 2024, “to fund infrastructure for transportation and public works, public safety, public facilities, public utilities and public schools.” It renews in December.

Commissioner Ken Hagan, who has been involved in negotiations with the Rays, has said the project cannot go forward without tapping into the CIT funds.

The surtax was first passed in 2006 to also allow funds to help build Raymond James Stadium. At the time of the renewal, however, there was an expectation that it would not be used for new stadium construction. For clarification, the commission voted to get an independent legal opinion in March.

In a memo that will be presented at the workshop, the law firm Bryan Miller Olive concluded the county could use proceeds from the tax because the ballot language did not include an explicit prohibition on stadium financing.

ALSO READ: Analysis touts economic impact of Rays' proposed stadium-anchored development

The opinion reads: “… such a facility can reasonably be classified as a ‘recreational’ public facility under Florida law. The statute governing the surtax allows funding for long-term public infrastructure, including parks and recreational facilities, and courts have historically recognized publicly financed sports venues as serving valid public purposes like recreation, tourism, and economic development.”

The memo also found that a proposed restriction discussed by commissioners, barring CIT funds from being used on a stadium, did not apply “because it was never formally adopted.”

“Additionally, while the current project list funded by the CIT does not include a stadium, it can be amended after a public hearing, meaning the county could still add the project if it follows proper procedures,” it reads.

The workshop agenda also includes a review of the latest Rays proposal and an economic impact analysis developed by consulting firm AECOM.

The latest Rays proposal outlines a roughly $926 million public funding package split between the county and city, still about $75 million short of the team’s $1.001 billion request under a memorandum of understanding.

In addition to the $272 million from CIT, the county is being asked for $268 million from tourist development taxes, $132 million in cash or reserves, and $30 million from stormwater-related funds.

At least two commissioners have come out against using the CIT – Chris Boles and the most vocal, Josh Wostal.

On Wednesday, he criticized the latest Rays’ proposal for including county reserves as part of the project. In a social media post, he reiterated he was against using any form of county reserve or surplus tax revenue – whether labeled CIT “excess,” property tax proceeds, or similar mechanisms – to backstop stadium bonds or construction costs.

“At this point, I have to rescind all of the positive things I've said about the new Rays Ownership,” he wrote. “They have … outright lied not only to my face but also the public at multiple meetings. This is them now asking literally for your property taxes. May God have mercy on the soul of anyone that supports this.”

Per the proposal, the city would add $160 million in taxes from the Drew Park Community Redevelopment Area CRA and $64 million from its portion of the CIT.

The economic impact analysis was commissioned by the Tampa Sports Authority, which would manage the new stadium. The AECOM report estimated the ballpark and its surrounding multiuse development would have an economic impact of $75 billion over 30 years.