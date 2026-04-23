Lightning schedule playoff watch parties for Tampa and Clearwater

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced the locations of their playoff watch parties for the upcoming away games against the Montreal Canadiens.

Friday’s gathering for Game 3 will be at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa.

On Sunday, fans will gather for Game 4 at Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater.

The parties will include entertainment, giveaways, and appearances by ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, according to the team.

Faceoff for both games is 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The best-of-seven first-round matchup is tied at 1-all.

Game 5 will be at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday, with the time still to be announced. For $5, fans without tickets can watch outside the arena on Thunder Alley.

If needed, Game 6 will be in Montreal on May 1, with Game 7 back in Tampa on May 3.

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