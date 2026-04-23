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Lightning schedule playoff watch parties for Tampa and Clearwater

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published April 23, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel connects to the head of Montreal's Juraj Slafkovský to end a second-period fight during the Lightning's 3-2 overtime Game 2 victory on April 21, 2026, in Tampa. Game 3 on Friday will be in Montreal.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel connects to the head of Montreal's Juraj Slafkovský to end a second-period fight during the Lightning's 3-2 overtime Game 2 victory on April 21, 2026, in Tampa. Game 3 on Friday will be in Montreal.

Fans can get together to watch Tampa Bay and Montreal battle on Friday at Armature Works and Sunday at Coachman Park.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced the locations of their playoff watch parties for the upcoming away games against the Montreal Canadiens.

Friday’s gathering for Game 3 will be at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa.

On Sunday, fans will gather for Game 4 at Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater.

The parties will include entertainment, giveaways, and appearances by ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, according to the team.

Faceoff for both games is 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The best-of-seven first-round matchup is tied at 1-all.

Game 5 will be at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday, with the time still to be announced. For $5, fans without tickets can watch outside the arena on Thunder Alley.

If needed, Game 6 will be in Montreal on May 1, with Game 7 back in Tampa on May 3.

Click here to purchase Lightning tickets and find the latest playoff information.
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Sports Tampa Bay LightningEventsThings To DoNHLNational Hockey LeagueMontrealBenchmark International Arena
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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