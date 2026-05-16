USF softball team beats Washington 3-1 in NCAA Fayetteville regional opener

South Florida scored twice in the top of the seventh to upset No. 7 seed Washington 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional on Friday.

The win sends the Bulls (43-15) into the second-round at 2 p.m. Saturday against host and No. 2 seed Arkansas (43-11), an 8-0 winner in six innings over Fordham. ESPN+ will telecast the game.

Washington (36-19) and Fordham (27-27) meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the double-elimination format. The winner stays alive to play the USF-Arkansas loser in an elimination game at 7 p.m.

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USF sophomore Anne Long scatted seven hits with five strikeouts after giving up a second-inning home run to Jadyn Glab. It was the 15th complete game for Long (22-5), the American Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Alexa Galligani’s RBI-double in the third inning scored Kathy Garcia-Soto to tie the game.

In the seventh, Olivia Elliot, Garcia-Soto, Galligani and Alex Wilkes pieced together singles to pull ahead. Galligani’s shot to center scored Elliott from second base for the game-winning RBI, and Wilkes batted in Galligani for an insurance run.

Garcia-Soto finished 3-for-3 with a walk, and Wilkes went 3-for-4 with an RBI, extending her hitting streak to 10 games.