MLB releases 2027 schedule, with Rays opening at home March 25 against the Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays will open their 30th season at home against the Baltimore Orioles, Major League Baseball announced in releasing its 2027 schedule on Thursday.

The Orioles will be at Tropicana Field for a three-game series beginning March 25, part of a six-game homestand that includes the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rays’ first road trip follows April 2-7 at Minnesota and Texas.

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American League East rivals Boston and the New York Yankees will make two visits to St. Petersburg. The Yankees will be in town for six games (June 15-17, Aug. 9-11) and the Red Sox for seven games (April 12-15, July 6-8). The April 15 matchup against Boston is Jackie Robinson Day.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the past two World Series, are scheduled at the Trop on June 22-24. The Philadelphia Philles will visit May 25-27.

From May 3-9, Tampa Bay will be in New York for back-to-back series against the Yankees (four games) and Mets (three games).

The Rays will be on the road for the three major summer holidays, Memorial Day (Chicago White Sox, May 31), Fourth of July (San Diego) and Labor Day (Baltimore, Sept. 6).

The Rays’ final regular-season series is Sept. 17-19 against the Colorado Rockies, before closing with six games on the road, Sept. 21-23 at Boston and Sept. 24-26 at Toronto.

Chicago’s Wrigley Field will host the All-Star Game on July 13. A rivalry weekend will follow, which for Tampa Bay means a three-game series at the Miami Marlins.

Times and ticket information will be released at a later date.

Mark your calendars 📅



Here's the 2027 Regular-Season Schedule! pic.twitter.com/7mG5QWxdrB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 16, 2026

The MLB slate will begin March 24 with a single game to be televised by Netflix. The teams have not been chosen. It would be MLB’s earliest opening day, except for international games.

Opening day is contingent on MLB owners and the players’ union reaching an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement. The current labor contract expires Dec. 1, and a management lockout is expected. In 2022, an agreement wasn’t reached until March 10, causing opening day to be pushed back a week.'

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With no labor contract in place for 2027, no international games are scheduled.

The Rays, who began play in 1998, will be entering their 29th season at Tropicana Field – they played in Tampa in 2025 because of hurricane damage at the ballpark. Their lease with the city of St. Petersburg is scheduled to expire in 2028.

The Rays, Hillsborough County and city of Tampa have been negotiating to build a $2.3 billion stadium. The team hopes to open the ballpark in time for the 2029 season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.