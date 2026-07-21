Florida Poly's fledgling athletics program secures use of Auburndale sports facilities

The Auburndale City Commission on Monday approved an agreement for Florida Polytechnic University’s fledgling varsity sports program to use three community facilities for games and practices.

The deal allows the school’s eight intercollegiate programs to use the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, Auburndale Softball Complex and Auburndale Community Center.

The agreement runs for three years, with a two-year option. According to the city commission’s agenda, Florida Poly will pay a yearly fee of $50,000 for “scheduled usage” and possible future tournaments and additional events that may be requested by the school “at a discounted rate.”

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The collaboration was finalized in time for the men’s soccer team to use Lake Myrtle’s soccer stadium for its inaugural match Aug. 13 against Thomas University. The team will also practice at the sports complex.

The women’s soccer team, which also debuts in August, will share the Lake Myrtle facility for practice and matches. The baseball team will use the complex for practice and games, and men's and women's cross-country squads will practice there.

The school will have priority scheduling and use of locker rooms, storage space and game-day amenities, according to the press release.

The Lake Myrtle complex features nine collegiate baseball diamonds, 10 soccer fields and the soccer stadium. Concessions, restrooms and drinking fountains are available.

"Our soccer teams are hitting the field in just a few weeks, and having access to quality facilities and dedicated locker room space gives our players a true home environment from day one," Florida Poly athletic director Derek Lower said in the press release.

Auburndale Community Center will be home to men's and women's basketball practices, while softball practices will be at the Auburndale Softball Complex. Basketball and softball games reportedly will be played at Polk State College in Winter Haven.

Courtesy / Florida Polytechnic University The Lake Myrtle Sports Complex shows the baseball facilities that will serve as a home venue for Florida Polytechnic University’s baseball team.

Florida Poly’s Lakeland campus is about a 10-minute drive from the Lake Myrtle facility, 15 minutes from the community center and 20 minutes from the softball complex.

The university, which announced it was entering intercollegiate athletics in March, will play a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schedule in the Sun Conference. The team's mascot is the Phoenix.

Florida Poly is the only school in the state university system dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It has been ranked the top public college in the South for five straight years by U.S. News & World Report and boasts one of the nation’s top engineering programs.

Adding varsity athletics is expected to attract up to 150 student-athletes to campus annually, many of whom may not have considered Florida Poly beforehand, according to Bryan Brooks, vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and strategic communication.

“This partnership creates an important foundation for student life as we launch Florida Poly athletics,” Brooks said. “Working directly with Auburndale will help us build a vibrant athletics culture that benefits our students and strengthens connections throughout our region.”