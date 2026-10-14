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Rainy Cleveland forecast moves Game 3 of Rays-Guardians to 1 p.m. Thursday

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
bird's eye view of Progressive Field in Cleveland showing the baseball field and seating areas and the cleveland downtown skyline behind the outfield walls
Tim Phillis
/
AP
A general view of Progressive Field before Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Cleveland. Game 3 of the AL Championship Series between the Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays was pushed up to an afternoon start because of a rainy forecast.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Major League Baseball moved the time up five hours to keep the series on schedule. Other times in the series remain the same, for now.

Thursday's Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians has been moved to a 1 p.m. start due to the threat of rain in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Major League Baseball moved the start time up five hours for the series to remain on schedule. The game at Progressive Field will still be broadcast on TBS and other TNT Sports platforms.

ALSO READ: Watch the Rays' ALCS playoff games on Tropicana Field's huge videoboard

The best-of-seven series is even at 1-1 after the Rays' 3-1 victory Tuesday night. Cleveland took the series opener 7-3 on Monday.

Tampa Bay will send right-hander Griffin Jax to the mound. Jax (8-10, 3.52 ERA) struck out four and gave up one run in two innings of relief against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

Cleveland is expected to go with Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.76 ERA), who led the AL in strikeouts. The right-hander started Games 2 and 5 against the White Sox and tossed an inning in relief in Game 4. He had 24 strikeouts in 11⅔ innings, allowing two runs and six hits.

ALSO READ: Rays' pitchers shut down Guardians in 3-1 victory to even ALCS at one game apiece

Friday’s Game 4 in Cleveland still has a start time of 6 p.m. and Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 8 p.m.

If necessary, the series returns to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for Game 6 on Monday and Game 7 on Tuesday.

Tags
Sports Tampa Bay RaysTropicana FieldMLBMajor League Baseball PlayoffsBaseball
Associated Press
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