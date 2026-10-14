Watch the Rays' ALCS playoff games on Tropicana Field's huge videoboard

Fans can watch the Tampa Bay Rays on Tropicana Field’s huge videoboard while the team is in Cleveland for Games 3, 4 and 5 of American League Championship Series.

The Rays are hosting watch parties on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with three levels of fan access.

An $8 general admission ticket includes the game telecast on the stadium’s 171-by-36-foot LED videoboard, on-field photo opportunities, access to the Cownose Clubhouse stringray tank, drawings, appearances by Raymond the mascot, food and drink for purchase, and more.

ALSO READ: Rainy Cleveland forecast moves Game 3 to 1 p.m. Thursday

For $25, fans can also enter an exclusive field area to play catch while watching the games. The Rays will provide tennis balls for safety purposes (no hardball). General admission offerings are included. A minimum of two tickets must be purchased. Oh, bring your glove.

An all-inclusive $60 ticket gets you into the 162 Landing area on the field level in left field, and food, beer, wine and soft drinks are included in the price. Plus, there is access to the catch area and general admission amenities.

Prepaid parking in Lots 1 and 6 can be purchased for $5.

Thursday’s game was moved up to 1 p.m. because of a threat of rain at night in Cleveland. Friday's game is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday’s game is at 8 p.m. Gates open an hour before first pitch.

The Rays and Guardians split the first two games of the best-of-seven at Tropicana Field.

If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back in St. Petersburg on Monday and Tuesday.

Click here to purchase tickets or parking.