World Series watch parties set for Tropicana Field while the Rays are in Milwaukee

Tropicana Field will host official watch parties for the Tampa Bay Rays while they play in Milwaukee during the World Series.

Fans can watch from the field or seats while the games are shown on the 171-by-36-foot LED video board behind right field.

The parties will take place during Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 on Oct. 30-31. Game time is 8 p.m.

The Rays are offering three ways to watch:

A $10 general admission ticket includes the telecast, access to the Cownose Clubhouse stingray tank, family entertainment and drawings, and playing catch on the field (bring a glove). Food and drink are available for purchase.

A $35 ticket includes a buffet of ballpark fare in the Hall of Fame Bar & Grill before moving to the field or seats to watch the game.

An all-inclusive $60 ticket gets you into the 162 Landing area with food, beer, wine and soft drinks included in the price. Guests get field-level seating and an optimal view of the video board.

Stadium gates open an hour before first pitch.

Prepaid parking in Lot 6 can be purchased for $5.

Click here to purchase watch party tickets or parking.

The Rays and Brewers move to St. Petersburg for Games 3, 4 and 5, scheduled Monday through Wednesday, at Tropicana Field. Limited tickets are available from the team, although tickets may be found through secondary sellers such as Seat Geek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Gametime.

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