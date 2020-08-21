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Among the things the coronavirus pandemic is changing is how people get around. People are walking, biking and driving more, but using buses, trains and Uber less.
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Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and members of the city's Transportation Advisory Team unveiled final recommendations Friday for how to tackle the area's growing…
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While cities say they’re excited about new transportation options associated with so called “micro-mobility devices,” some are worried the state is...
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New bills filed in the Florida House and Senate would create a "Statewide Alternative Transportation Authority” and repurpose $60 million out of an…