Bike Safety

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“It’s really easy for people, if they’re not paying attention or the motorist isn’t staying in their lane, to drift over into the bike lane,” the city's transportation manager Cheryl Stacks said.
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States, counties, and schools step in to improve safety amid an uptick in e-bike injuries, while federal regulatory efforts stagnate.
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Bike boxes are the green-painted, L-shaped sections of roadways at signal-controlled intersections. Officials say there have been up to 50% reductions in crashes between cars and bikes where the boxes are used.
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The city's aging fleet of pedal bikes will be replaced with pedal-assist e-Bikes.
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Biking is a way of life for Kerry Bailey, who works for Coast Bike Share, the bike share network for both St. Petersburg and Tampa.The cycling advocate…